Row of snowmen
Afternoon deer-light
Oval outing
Burning off those Christmas calories
Building one cool bar
Up on the rooftop
Shed Fire on 3rd
Christmas Eve Procession
Love, joy and peace for the holidays
It's Easy Being Green
Top Story
New mom fighting cancer
At eight months pregnant, an expectant mother is filled with nervous anticipation as she prepares to welcome her child into the world.
For Wesene Wegaso, that excitement quickly turned to heartbreak when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.
Plans for a joyous maternity leave turned to a chemotherapy treatment schedule, and Wesene was faced with agonizing questions:
“Am I going to see ...
PRINT | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | 0
Top Breaking News
-
Rivers constable's act of kindness gets Green party leader's attention
The good deed of a rookie Rivers Police Department constable has received national attention thanks to a tweet sent out by Green Party of Canada Leader Elizabeth May.
PRINT | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | 0
-
Brandon gets another dump of snow
Whether we like it or not, Brandon got clipped.
PRINT | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | 0
-
Brandon Chamber of Commerce president upbeat heading into 2017
While some might view this past year as an economic bust for both Brandon and Westman in general, Brandon Chamber of Commerce president Terry Burgess suggested it merits a closer look.
PRINT | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | 0
-
Survey suggests people generally favour minimum wage hike
This week found Premier Brian Pallister state that raising the minimum wage would not reduce poverty, reinforcing his government’s decision to not raise it this October.
PRINT | Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016 | 0
More Breaking News (by Category)
-
Brandon 'feels like paradise' for former Aleppo resident
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Minimum wage hikes don't reduce poverty, Pallister says
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Another storm heading into Westman
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Recent snow turns Riding Mountain National Park into a 'winter wonderland'
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Win over Pats provides template for Wheat Kings
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Man nabbed on Christmas, Boxing Day locked up
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Settled refugee welcomes others to Brandon
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Westman teams struggle to rise in standings
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
21 charged with impaired driving offences during third week of holiday checkstops
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Bobcats start strong
PRINT | Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 | 0
-
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
No winning ticket for Saturday night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:48 AM | 0
-
Calgary police allege Sunwing pilot was impaired, passed out in cockpit
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:03 AM | 0
-
Fireworks, performances across the country to mark start of Canada's 150th year
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:10 AM | 0
-
23 dead after ferry catches fire near Indonesia's capital
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:37 AM | 0
-
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 2:07 AM | 0
-
Ryan Seacrest gets stuck in Times Square elevator, rescued
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:13 AM | 0
-
N. Korea: Developing long-range missiles 'in final stages'
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:52 AM | 0
-
California caps off year with more rain, snow
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 2:44 AM | 0
-
Turkey: Search launched for New Year's nightclub attacker
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
Late Fornaroli penalty earns City draw in A-League
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:06 AM | 0
-
Rogers beats Canada's Eugenie Bouchard in Brisbane International's 1st round
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:47 AM | 0
-
WHL Roundup: Tyler Sandhu scores twice as Americans get past Chiefs
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:34 AM | 0
-
Americans win 1st match at Hopman Cup mixed teams event
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 1:20 AM | 0
-
Kings hold on for 3-2 win over Sharks behind Carter's goal
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 1:25 AM | 0
-
Scores and Schedule
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:18 AM | 0
-
Saturday's Games
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:18 AM | 0
-
Bo Horvat scores deciding goal in shootout to lead Canucks past Oilers
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 12:45 AM | 0
-
Michael Frolik ends 20-game goalless drought as Flames double up Coyotes
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 1:13 AM | 0
-
Canadians prepare for New Year's Day polar bear swims coast to coast
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
Columnists
-
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
-
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
-
First Draught
Three beers for New Year's
| 0
-
Jaster's Jabberings
Compiling my Christmas wish list
| 0
-
Kerry Nation
Israel might want to listen to U.S.
| 0
-
Vine Lines
Some beautiful bubblies for New Year's Eve -- or anytime
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Attacking winter head on
-
Bale home near Onanole could be game-changer
PRINT | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Finley took flight from a young age
PRINT | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Culture and culinary collide
PRINT | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Gone Gardenin: Looking ahead into the new year
PRINT | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Christmas Cheer - Dec. 29, 2016
PRINT | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 | 0 | Westman this Week
Most Popular
- New mom fighting cancer
- Rivers constable's act of kindness gets Green party leader's attention
- Brandon man faces impaired driving charge
- Brandon gets another dump of snow
- The places to be on New Year's Eve
- Bale home near Onanole could be game-changer
- Driver fined more than $2K for spate of violations
- Sound Off -- Dec. 31, 2016
- Recent snow turns Riding Mountain National Park into a 'winter wonderland'
- Man nabbed on Christmas, Boxing Day locked up
- Flights, taxis grounded as winter storm wallops Westman
- MPI pulls adjusters from 20 small towns
- Tight bond with Coulters helped Stone in Brandon
- $1M gift to foundation will benefit Elkhorn for generations
