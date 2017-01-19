Accessibility/Mobile Features
Top Photos

Winter fun

  • 1 of 10
Sarah Graham and her five-year-old girls Tegan and Sabrina, visit with the horses after a sleigh ride during Carberry Winterfestival 17' in Carberry on Saturday. The two-day festival included an Ice King and Queen Competition, sleigh rides, a supper, entertainment, games and other events.

Enjoying the ride at Ag Days

  • 2 of 10
Three-year-old Jase Thiessen plays on a toy tractor underneath large farm machinery during Manitoba Ag Days at the Keystone Centre on Thursday. The closing day of the popular show featured expert presentations on both short and long-term weather forecasts and their potential impact on the agriculture industry.

Charges pending after crash

  • 3 of 10
The driver of an eastbound truck, pictured at left, ran a red light and struck an SUV travelling northbound at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Ninth Street Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Brandon Police Service Const. Ron Brossart. Charges are pending against the truck driver.

Brandon Sun celebrates milestone

  • 4 of 10
Today we celebrate our 135th anniversary of serving the Westman community. Pictured above are Brandon Sun carriers, circa 1946.

Trying it out for size

  • 5 of 10
Jace Kurmann-Loewen plays on a 1948 tractor in the shadow of modern versions at the Manitoba Ag Days exposition at the Keystone Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Pallister peck

  • 6 of 10
Premier Brian Pallister leans over to kiss Agassiz MLA Eileen Clarke during a gathering to honour retired Agassiz MLA Stuart Briese (right), Monday afternoon in Neepawa.

Long shadows

  • 7 of 10
Pedestrians along Ninth Street cast a long shadow in the winter sun on Monday afternoon. The prolonged cold snap lifted this week, making being outdoors a much less arduous experience.

Historic light

  • 8 of 10
Trevor Slimmon takes a picture of the historic fire hall on Princess Avenue, Monday afternoon. Slimmon is visiting his old home town from Toronto and says he marvels at the heritage buildings he remembers from his youth, which he photographs to serve as a memento.

Demolition mission

  • 9 of 10
An excavator works to tear down a building on Louise Avenue just west of 10th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Blow by blow

  • 10 of 10
Matt Strand, right, throws a punch at Owen Flett during their bout at the Canada vs. USA boxing event put on by Peak Performance at the Great Western Roadhouse on Saturday evening.

Top Story

Council approves 0.94% tax increase

After a marathon deliberation session, Brandon City Council approved its 2017 budget Saturday. The municipal tax increase this year will come in just below one per cent.

Brandon SunONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:09 PM | 0

