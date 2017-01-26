Top Photos
Outstanding principal
- 1 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Frosty songs
- 2 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Propane truck fire
- 3 of 10
- Previous
- Next
SUBMITTED BY JOHN CHORNEY | Enlarge
Showing support
- 4 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Can you jig it?
- 5 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Proud multicultural country
- 6 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Festival fun
- 7 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Taking a bite out of crime
- 8 of 10
- Previous
- Next
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Family skate
- 9 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
In control of the rock
- 10 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Top Story
Meth use on rise in Brandon
As a former crystal meth user, Bethany Spink knows how the dangerous and highly addictive drug can destroy lives.
Before eventually overcoming her own addictions to help others fight theirs, she lost her job, friends and even herself.
With use of crystal meth on the rise in Brandon, she wants to warn users to stop if they can and warn others to ...
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
Top Breaking News
-
Police deem death not suspicious, but looking for gun
The Brandon Police Service says the death of a man whose body was found in an isolated spot in the east end isn't suspicious, but seek a gun they believe to have been stolen from the scene.
ONLINE | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 3:43 PM | 0
-
Stolen vehicle used in gas-and-dash
A stolen vehicle was used in a gas-and-dash early Wednesday morning, with a 15-year-old boy believed by Brandon police to be connected.
ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:16 PM | 0
-
Police seek attempted purse snatchers
An attempted purse snatching has police looking for three female youth suspects.
ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:17 PM | 0
-
'Same level of security' at Shilo without ID check
The base commander at CFB Shilo maintains they are still placing a premium on security even though an ID check is no longer required when entering the base.
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
Today’s Print Edition
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Together in prayer
-
Meth use on rise in Brandon
-
'Same level of security' at Shilo without ID check
-
Prayer service will be show of solidarity
-
City planning major construction season
-
Death in east end not suspicious: BPS
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Alberta bound
-
Wilkinson joining Golden Bears
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0 | High School
-
Wheat Kings duo touched by Quebec tragedy
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
-
WHL NOTEBOOK: Dingman going from player to speaker
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
-
Manitoba Senior Baseball League folds
-
Kings move into tie for eighth with Stampeders
| Enlarge
Editorial Cartoon - Feb. 1, 2017
-
Show of support speaks volumes about Brandon
-
Shoddy intellectual property rights safeguards hurt patients, economy
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0 | Letters to the Editor
More Breaking News (by Category)
-
Wheat Kings lose 4-3 in shootout against Hurricanes
ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 6:39 AM | 0
-
Manitoba Senior Baseball League folds
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
McDonald earns principal honour
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
City planning major construction season
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
Prayer service will be show of solidarity
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
Province to unveil public school funding tomorrow
ONLINE | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 1:06 PM | 0
-
Council questions future of museum
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
WHL NOTEBOOK: Dingman going from player to speaker
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
Man accused of breaching house arrest sentence
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
Wilkinson joining Golden Bears
PRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0
-
Trial on for B.C. woman who Crown says told her husband she would help him die
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:42 PM | 0
-
Report suggests Alberta policies a factor in death of mental health worker
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:31 PM | 0
-
Transport Canada issues safety recall of 7,143 Pontiac and Saturn vehicles
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM | 0
-
Minister hints at sending more help for Ukraine amid new of violence
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM | 0
-
Ontario police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty' to help young pipers' band
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:43 PM | 0
-
How to kill and dismember: Jury hears of disturbing downloads at murder trial
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:37 PM | 0
-
Quebec provincial police arrest seven in major drug-trafficking bust
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:33 PM | 0
-
Quebec court certifies class action lawsuit against Air Canada on ticket glitch
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:32 PM | 0
-
Federal government seeking cross-Canada settlement over ''60s Scoop'
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:40 PM | 0
-
Banner hung on Kellie Leitch's constituency office calls on the MP to resign
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM | 0
-
Party: Congolese opposition leader Tshisekedi dies at 84
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:41 PM | 0
-
Judge sets March trial for 3 Penn State ex-administrators
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM | 0
-
US puts Iran 'on notice' after missile test, won't elaborate
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:16 PM | 0
-
Fed leaves key rate unchanged and gives no hint of timetable
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:51 PM | 0
-
Reporters' spy saga gives glimpse of UK surveillance culture
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:37 PM | 0
-
Afghan women practice ancient Shaolin martial arts
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:31 PM | 0
-
Amtrak train stops to avoid hitting human remains on tracks
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:27 PM | 0
-
Journalist says he was wrongly detained under travel ban
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:00 PM | 0
-
Biden, Sanders weigh in on race to lead Democratic Party
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:33 PM | 0
-
Jailing of officers seen as test of free speech in Jordan
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11:42 AM | 0
-
Beyonce announces she's pregnant with twins on Instagram
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:32 PM | 0
-
Ontario police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty' to help young pipers' band
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:43 PM | 0
-
Fans bail as Lauryn Hill is 3 hours late for Pittsburgh show
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11:19 AM | 0
-
Nickelback debut new single 'Feed the Machine,' plans for major summer tour
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:44 PM | 0
-
The Sadies on finding inspiration in their parents' basement; hope for Downie collab
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:51 PM | 0
-
Jon Stewart dresses as Trump, criticizes 'vindictive chaos'
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:44 AM | 0
-
Ellen uses 'Finding Dory' plot to criticize Trump order
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:13 AM | 0
-
Police: Allman Brothers drummer Trucks killed himself
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:10 AM | 0
-
Iranian-born Swedish actress Pars vows to travel to Oscars
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 8:34 AM | 0
-
Wisconsin artist who cast Mary Tyler Moore sculpture dies
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 7:19 AM | 0
-
Millions of Charter cable customers lose Univision channels
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:49 PM | 0
-
ICE Futures Canada Wednesday: Canola futures prices higher, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:20 PM | 0
-
GOP pushes 2 top Cabinet picks through to full Senate
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:18 PM | 0
-
Peter Thiel became New Zealand citizen in California in 2011
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:05 PM | 0
-
Forest Safety Ombudsman says injured workers face ambulance delays in rural B.C.
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM | 0
-
TSX listed corporate dividends and distributions declared Feb. 1
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:32 PM | 0
-
Fed leaves key rate unchanged and gives no hint of timetable
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:51 PM | 0
-
Russell Simmons' RushCard fined $13 million for 2015 outage
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:00 PM | 0
-
Medical marijuana producer Canopy changes stock ticker symbol to WEED
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:57 PM | 0
-
Markets update at midafternoon
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:50 PM | 0
-
Sharks' Patrick Marleau speeds toward 500-goal milestone
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:45 PM | 0
-
Stars get goalie Peters from Coyotes in prospects-heavy deal
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:39 PM | 0
-
Judge sets March trial for 3 Penn State ex-administrators
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:35 PM | 0
-
Royals announce $12 million, 2-year deal with Brandon Moss
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:36 PM | 0
-
Panthers say they're hopeful of post-season push
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:04 PM | 0
-
Injured England lock Kruis to miss start of Six Nations
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:03 PM | 0
-
Monaco survives scare to reach last 16 of French Cup
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:01 PM | 0
-
Joseph goes to arbitration after record for ABs with no RBIs
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:09 PM | 0
-
Ken Hitchcock ranks among the more successful coaches in NHL history
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:02 PM | 0
-
The Latest: Goodell avoids Trump, executive order questions
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:05 PM | 0
-
Health clinic for refugees opens in Saskatoon; operates 1/2 day a week
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:03 PM | 0
-
Forest Safety Ombudsman says injured workers face ambulance delays in rural B.C.
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:41 PM | 0
-
Report suggests Alberta policies a factor in death of mental health worker
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:31 PM | 0
-
Transport Canada issues safety recall of 7,143 Pontiac and Saturn vehicles
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:26 PM | 0
-
Costs are a factor in filling prescriptions for older Canadians: study
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:39 PM | 0
-
Andy Boyle turns humour into advice for 20-somethings
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11:37 AM | 0
-
Pipeline progress means crude-by-rail slowdown could be much more long-term
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 11:34 AM | 0
-
Video game simulation has New England rallying to edge Falcons in Super Bowl
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:38 AM | 0
-
Montreal man arrested for alleged hate speech on social media
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 10:29 AM | 0
-
'Brave of her:' Advocate says acquittal in sex assault retrial could deter women
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:23 PM | 0
-
ICE Futures Canada Wednesday: Canola futures prices higher, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 2:20 PM | 0
-
Medical marijuana producer Canopy changes stock ticker symbol to WEED
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 12:57 PM | 0
-
Nearly 4,000 pigs killed in barn fire in southwestern Ontario, police investigate
CP ONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 9:46 AM | 0
Columnists
-
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
-
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
-
First Draught
These are a few of my favourite beers
| 0
-
Jaster's Jabberings
Jaster's Jabberings: Tournament of Champions continues to grow
| 0
-
Kerry Nation
In praise of a prudent budget
| 0
-
Vine Lines
Revisiting Frei Brothers Cabernet good move
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Play day in the snow
-
Kiwanis Club looks for help
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Shriners team up with Waskada boy
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Brazilian students invade Carberry
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Gone Gardenin': Keeping that green thumb active
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Design Life: Interior design trends to watch for 2017
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
Most Popular
- Police deem death not suspicious, but looking for gun
- Veteran dies in house fire near Rivers
- Meth use on rise in Brandon
- Hamm had a lasting impact on Studler
- Where Are They Now: WHL taught Twordik how to be a leader
- RCMP investigate cabin break-in near Carberry
- Manitoba Senior Baseball League folds
- Brandon rallies around mosque after Quebec killings
- Keystone Centre GM calls it quits
- Facebook ad leads to stolen eyeglasses
- Police lay charges in cocaine and meth bust
- Veteran dies in house fire near Rivers
- Sisters stick together at Fairview Personal Care Home
- Elderly man, four dogs die in Saturday house fire
- Brandon police release photo of robbery suspect
- Brandon Montessori centre closes doors
- Police deem death not suspicious, but looking for gun
- Facebook sale leads to arrest
- 'Immediate danger' spurred Mounties to seize 76 guns from rural property
- Police arrest man who dialed 911 for no reason
- Brandon mom was 'kind to everyone'
- Two years house arrest for fatal crash
- Three times the charm for Anderson sisters
- $150,000 of crystal meth recovered
- Police lay charges in cocaine and meth bust
- Worker tells mom to feed baby in store bathroom
- Man's death following interaction with BPS investigated
- Cow shot dead on Westman farm
- Veteran dies in house fire near Rivers
- 'Immediate danger' spurred Mounties to seize 76 guns from rural property
- Sound Off! -- Jan. 27, 2017
- Woman sentenced for 'terrorizing' ex-boyfriend
- Sisters stick together at Fairview Personal Care Home
- More pavilions, date change among 2018 plans
- International students 'not cash cows'
- Meth use on rise in Brandon
- Man caught with gun, cocaine in car gets 2-year prison term
- If they took a holiday … so what?
- Police stop alleged drug trafficking
- Resolution raises some serious questions for municipalities
- Police scoff at Brandonite 'finding' drugs
- Heed cigarette lessons for pot
- Pallister provides chance to ponder poverty solutions
- Committee wants $110K to restore stone fence
- Minnedosa hit with financial shock over ethanol plant property reassessment
- Maguire's support of Facebook for advertising draws ire of local media
- 'Immediate danger' spurred Mounties to seize 76 guns from rural property
- OUT OF THE HACK: Vachon happy to be back at Tournament of Hearts
- Woman sentenced for 'terrorizing' ex-boyfriend
- Education key for Alzheimer awareness
- Cow shot dead on Westman farm
- Deloraine-Winchester residents get lawyer to stop recreation complex project
- WHL NOTEBOOK: Geekie enjoying breakout season with Americans
- Night hunting battle turning into 'race war,' Pallister says
- Glenboro couple still in love after 75 years
- Man charged after allegedly locking ex in room and sexually assaulting her
- Patrick closing in on return to Brandon lineup
- Cadets have rich history in Brandon
- Lyburn edges Irwin in extra end
Social Media