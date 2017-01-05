Top Photos
Pulling strings
- 1 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Wheat Kings' family skate night
- 2 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Just spike it
- 3 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Hands in the air
- 4 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Almost frozen kitten in need of a home
- 5 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Shinny dedication
- 6 of 10
- Previous
- Next
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Clearing a path
- 7 of 10
- Previous
- Next
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Cool ride
- 8 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Facing the cold
- 9 of 10
- Previous
- Next
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Pew play
- 10 of 10
- Previous
- Next
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Top Story
Westman teenager nets house arrest for promoting terrorism
A Westman teen convicted of promoting terrorism by using social media to encourage followers to fight for ISIS will be released from jail after being sentenced to six months house arrest.
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:26 PM |
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:26 PM |
Top Breaking News
-
Man arrested for assault, death threat
A 31-year-old man from Elphinstone was arrested after he threatened to kill his girlfriend.
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:49 AM | 0
-
City choker behind bars
A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly grabbing his wife by the neck during an argument.
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:46 AM | 0
-
Cat, Christmas gifts stolen
Two break and enters were reported Sunday night in Brandon.
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:44 AM | 0
-
Store thieves arrested
Brandon police arrested two people Sunday night who they believe stole from a city store last month.
ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:42 AM | 0
Today’s Print Edition
ERIN DEBOOY/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Celebrating Ukrainian Christmas
-
Man arrested for assault, death threat
-
City choker behind bars
-
Cat, Christmas gifts stolen
-
Store thieves arrested
-
Group revamps proposed flood plan for Whitewater Lake
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Powell goes up for the spike
-
Vikings shut out Clippers; Sabres get firstwin
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0 | High School
-
Wheat Kings find scoring touch
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
-
Hoops teams bounce Mount Royal
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0 | Basketball
-
Westman teams earn Viterra berths at regionals
-
Halliday helps midget Wheaties edge Thrashers
| Enlarge
Editorial Cartoon - Jan. 6, 2017
-
Profiting from the politics of indigenous identity
-
Small World -- Canada 150: What you can do to mark occasion
-
Sound Off -- Jan. 9, 2017
More Breaking News (by Category)
-
Group revamps proposed flood plan for Whitewater Lake
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Show 'N' Shoot 'intense,' competitor says
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Cops arrest woman after cabbie attack
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Celebrating Ukrainian Christmas with overseas visitors thrills Brandon family
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Wheat Kings find scoring touch
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Several local restaurants join SkipTheDishes delivery service
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Wilson brothers aiming for worlds
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Police lay charge after rollover on 34th street
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Westman teams earn Viterra berths at regionals
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Bubble Guppies to kick off Canadian tour in Wheat City
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 | 0
-
Woman charged after hundreds of rats removed from Ontario apartment
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:10 PM | 0
-
All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:21 PM | 0
-
Ottawa, province give grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:39 PM | 0
-
NewsAlert: Trudeau plans cabinet facelift, impacting at least six ministers
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:39 PM | 0
-
$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:15 PM | 0
-
Montreal police officers ordered to remove labour stickers from cruisers
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:14 PM | 0
-
Coast Guard hopes to tow tanker that ran aground off Nova Scotia coast
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:22 PM | 0
-
2 Ontario First Nations suing TransCanada over pipeline consultation process
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:07 PM | 0
-
The Canadian Press News Agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 10
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:01 PM | 0
-
Canada invests $46 million in University of Victoria ocean science facility
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:37 PM | 0
-
California's famous 'drive-thru' sequoia toppled by storms
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:04 PM | 0
-
Manhunt underway for suspect in killing of Orlando officer
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:34 PM | 0
-
Credit card spending jumped in November
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:24 PM | 0
-
Celebrities to turn out for women's march on Washington
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:34 PM | 0
-
Russian consul in Athens found dead; no signs of foul play
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:53 PM | 0
-
The Latest: Hollywood turning out for women's march Jan. 21
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:15 PM | 0
-
Trump son-in-law Kushner to take senior White House role
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:01 PM | 0
-
Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:19 PM | 0
-
AP FACT CHECK: President Obama didn't pardon rapper C-Murder
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 12:07 PM | 0
-
US stocks mixed in afternoon trading as oil prices slide
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:55 PM | 0
-
Committee to Protect Journalists boosted by Streep's appeal
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:36 PM | 0
-
Golden Globes audience grew by 1.5 million over last year
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:10 PM | 0
-
Meryl Streep overrated? Donald Trump picks a decorated star
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:19 PM | 0
-
Eugene Levy on keeping 'Schitt's Creek' edgy, heartfelt and weird
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:16 PM | 0
-
U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:37 PM | 0
-
Emma Stone dedicates 'La La Land' win to fellow dreamers
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 8:12 AM | 0
-
Isabelle Huppert is shocked by win for controversial 'Elle'
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 8:12 AM | 0
-
Simpson series, 'Atlanta,' and 'Night Manager' win Globes
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 8:11 AM | 0
-
Golden Globes serve up a side order of politics
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 8:10 AM | 0
-
List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 7:29 AM | 0
-
Aritzia reports third-quarter loss on one-time charge, sales up from year ago
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:29 PM | 0
-
Canadian dollar closed Monday at 75.59 cents US, up 0.02 of a cent
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:26 PM | 0
-
Canada Bond yields and prime rates for Monday, Jan. 9
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:01 PM | 0
-
Ottawa, province give grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:39 PM | 0
-
ICE Futures Canada Monday: Canola futures prices higher, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:20 PM | 0
-
2 Ontario First Nations suing TransCanada over pipeline consultation process
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:07 PM | 0
-
Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:21 PM | 0
-
TSX listed corporate dividends and distributions declared Jan. 9
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM | 0
-
Alberta seeks public input into 2017-2018 budget; says no new major spending
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:58 PM | 0
-
Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta openings as Canadian expansion plan slows
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:34 PM | 0
-
Lakers' Clarkson fined $15,000 after tussle with Dragic
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:27 PM | 0
-
Former MLB pitcher, pitching coach Jackie Brown dies
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:27 PM | 0
-
NFL, union begin review of concussion protocol on Miami QB
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:26 PM | 0
-
Senators know ending four-game skid is huge as East standings tighten
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:19 PM | 0
-
Capitals' Barry Trotz set to pass two legends in career games coached
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:57 PM | 0
-
Raiders look to build on 1st playoff berth in 14 years
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:47 PM | 0
-
United draws Wigan in FA Cup 4th round
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:06 PM | 0
-
Sporting KC acquires young Ghana standout Latif Blessing
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:58 PM | 0
-
Rangers' Grabner, Oilers' Maroon, Capitals' Holtby named NHL stars of the week
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:06 PM | 0
-
FIFA Women's Player of the Year
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:29 PM | 0
-
Woman charged after hundreds of rats removed from Ontario apartment
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:10 PM | 0
-
All that glitters is not gold: Edmonton police warn of precious metal scam
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:21 PM | 0
-
Ottawa, province give grants of $42M each to Honda for Ontario plant
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:39 PM | 0
-
2 Ontario First Nations suing TransCanada over pipeline consultation process
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:07 PM | 0
-
Canada invests $46 million in University of Victoria ocean science facility
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:37 PM | 0
-
State Department assailed for new rules on foreign adoptions
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:08 PM | 0
-
Busiest time of year for Regina hospitals; region says it's ready
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM | 0
-
Whole Foods Market cancels Alberta openings as Canadian expansion plan slows
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:34 PM | 0
-
Researchers discover genetic fingerprint identifying how prostate cancer spreads
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 12:41 PM | 0
-
Marineland charged with 6 new counts of animal cruelty, says OSPCA
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:27 PM | 0
-
ICE Futures Canada Monday: Canola futures prices higher, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 2:20 PM | 0
-
Canadian ports anticipate higher cargo volume shipments in 2017
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 1:06 PM | 0
-
Cannabis investment firm to acquire stake in marijuana testing company
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 12:01 PM | 0
Columnists
-
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
-
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
-
First Draught
Warm up winter with Le Baron Noir
| 0
-
Jaster's Jabberings
Krzyzaniak, Bell making marks with national women's teams
| 0
-
Kerry Nation
If they took a holiday … so what?
| 0
-
Vine Lines
Question poses wine dilemma that leads to agonizing choice
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Judo champ
-
Rising star dreams of Olympic trials
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
O'Grady Challenge still thriving after all these years
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Young birders know their feathered kinds
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
5-Pin Bowling Results - Jan. 5, 2017
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Parenting Points: Quality time builds a stronger family
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
Most Popular
- Refugees steering clear of Westman border crossings
- Taxicab driver stabbed by drunken passenger
- Several local restaurants join SkipTheDishes delivery service
- ACC nursing grads all pass registration exam
- Valleyview Kids Zone daycare finds temporary home
- Police lay charge after rollover on 34th street
- Cops arrest woman after cabbie attack
- Celebrating Ukrainian Christmas with overseas visitors thrills Brandon family
- Group revamps proposed flood plan for Whitewater Lake
- Westman teenager nets house arrest for promoting terrorism
- Brandon mom was 'kind to everyone'
- Arrested for impaired driving at the Brandon Police Service parking lot
- 'It's discrimination': Dad lashes out against BSD's French immersion lottery
- DOCFS denies blame for 'damaged' teen's death
- Taxicab driver stabbed by drunken passenger
- Mom fighting cancer overwhelmed as campaign raises $10K in 3 days
- Bear Clan citizen-run patrol eyed for Brandon
- Town Centre hoping for turnaround
- Where Are They Now: Monych played in most games for Brandon
- Police scoff at Brandonite 'finding' drugs
- 7 arrested for illegal hunting
- Brandon mom was 'kind to everyone'
- Police investigate suspicious death at Brandon apartment complex
- Flights, taxis grounded as winter storm wallops Westman
- Brandon University buys Strand Theatre
- Brandon woman granted leave after spending 84 days in hospital
- MPI pulls adjusters from 20 small towns
- Tight bond with Coulters helped Stone in Brandon
- Jail records suggest teen not offered prescribed medication before hanging herself
- BPS deploy spike belt; find drugs and cash following chase
- If they took a holiday … so what?
- Police stop alleged drug trafficking
- Resolution raises some serious questions for municipalities
- Police scoff at Brandonite 'finding' drugs
- Heed cigarette lessons for pot
- Mixed reaction locally for news of MTS sale
- City eyes 2.95% tax hike
- Minimum wage hikes don't reduce poverty, Pallister says
- If they took a holiday … so what?
- Police stop alleged drug trafficking
- Resolution raises some serious questions for municipalities
- Police scoff at Brandonite 'finding' drugs
- Heed cigarette lessons for pot
- Man charged after allegedly locking ex in room and sexually assaulting her
- Patrick closing in on return to Brandon lineup
- Sun interview shines on Kevin McPhail
- Overtime kids find ways to win
- Where Are They Now: Monych played in most games for Brandon
- BU presence 'transformational'
- DOCFS denies blame for 'damaged' teen's death
- Girl accused of spitting on officer
- Buhr recovers quickly from surgery on ACL
- Neepawa's Oshanyk back from healthy scare in United States
- Canvas for a Cause charity auction painting captures festive season
- MPI pulls adjusters from 20 small towns
- Thanks for help at airport
- Rebels sink Wheat Kings in final game of road trip
- Anderson back on ice after battle with cancer
- All Dressed Up -- Prairie Firehouse was on fire
- Premier preparing for infrastructure decisions
Social Media