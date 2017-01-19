Top Photos
Celebrating United Way campaign
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
House fire on Jerome Crescent
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Sizzling start
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Celebrating The Sun's 135th anniversary
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
On track at BU
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Winter fun
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Homecoming for MacDonald
TYLER CLARKE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Enjoying the ride at Ag Days
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Charges pending after crash
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Brandon Sun celebrates milestone
THE BRANDON SUN ARCHIVES | Enlarge
Top Story
Cheaper apartments remain scarce
The good news: at three per cent overall, Brandon’s vacancy rate is finally at a healthier level. The bad news: the lower end of the market hasn’t seen much of an improvement.
“What we’re finding is that the least expensive apartments … are the ones that haven’t really seen much of a change at all,” said Leanne Petrin, affordable housing programs ...
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0
Top Breaking News
Accused in crystal meth case already facing charges from Dec. bust
A man accused of getting caught this week in a vehicle with $150,000 worth of crystal meth was already pending on charges related to a police chase in December and subsequent search of an RM of Elton home that turned up guns and drugs.
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0
Hartney losing chunk of its history
Hartney’s main street has been drastically changed as a number of historic buildings collapsed under the weight of all the snow received this year.
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0
-
Westman-shot film opens today
After keeping Westman buzzing with movie sets, local extras and Dennis Quaid sightings in the summer of 2015, “A Dog’s Purpose” hit the big screen Wednesday night — and one rescue shelter decided to mark the event.
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0
Police lay charges in cocaine and meth bust
Brandon police have identified two men arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation which got $151,700 worth of meth and cocaine off the streets.
ONLINE | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at 11:19 AM | 0
Today's Print Edition
SUBMITTED | Enlarge
Singers Helping Singers
Study examines mental illness in rural areas
-
Westman-shot film opens today
Impaired driver caught after ignoring stop light: BPS
-
Tests show man carrying methamphetamine
Accused in crystal meth case already facing charges from Dec. bust
CHARLES TWEED/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Squeezing one by the goalie
Chiefs rally to beat Rangers in Dauphin
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Local Sports
-
IN THE HACK: Vachon happy to be back at Tournament of Hearts
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Local Sports
Blues beat Natives
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Local Sports
-
Reed beats fourth seed at provincial Scotties
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Local Sports
Preparations continue on softball westerns
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Local Sports
| Enlarge
Editorial Cartoon - Jan. 25, 2017
Facts be damned -- let's roll with the alternative
-
Morning Mess -- It just p@#!es me off
-
Politics sealing fate of Lake Winnipeg, other water sources
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0 | Letters to the Editor
-
Sound Off -- Jan. 26, 2017
-
Blaze causes $200K in damage
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Teen faces drug charge
ONLINE | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at 11:37 AM | 0
-
Impaired driver ran red light
ONLINE | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at 11:42 AM | 0
-
'Immediate danger' spurred Mounties to seize 76 guns from rural property
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Push for balance in BU sexualized violence policy
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Shilo soldiers put bombing skills to test
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
McLean, Reed look to improve on past results
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Suspect in taxi robbery pleads guilty, awaits fate
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
WHL NOTEBOOK: Huston learning quickly with Ice
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Traffic stop on 1st St. nets $150K in meth
PRINT | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 | 0
-
Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic investment in Ontario?
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
-
Storm knocks out power, closes schools in parts of Atlantic Canada
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:35 AM | 0
-
McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast nationwide due to growing demand
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:08 AM | 0
-
Five stories in the news today, Jan. 26
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:16 AM | 0
-
Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
Judge to rule in fraud case involving ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
Toronto police to issue report today on ways to modernize force
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
Stepmom convicted in beating death of girl appeals to Supreme Court
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
B.C. overdose inquest recommends better access to addictions treatment
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:16 AM | 0
-
Trudeau says he doesn't know bill details but supports his justice minister
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM | 0
-
Thief in Germany drives tractor through wall, steals safe
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:00 AM | 0
-
Teenage extremist convicted of stabbing German officer
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:29 AM | 0
-
UK official won't make promises on timing of Brexit plan
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:23 AM | 0
-
Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:23 AM | 0
-
Chinese send fake Trump tweets as jokes, New Year wishes
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:23 AM | 0
-
Gambia's new president returning to nation as new era begins
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:12 AM | 0
-
Russia urges caution on US plan for safe zones in Syria
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:14 AM | 0
-
Ex-foster kids: Abuse was routine in dismembered teen's home
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:14 AM | 0
-
Trump's immigration actions mark sharp shift in US policy
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:39 AM | 0
-
Congressional Republicans prepare to hear from Trump
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:13 AM | 0
-
Notable reaction to the death of Mary Tyler Moore
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:16 AM | 0
-
Pioneering TV actress Mary Tyler Moore dies at 80
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-million writedown of its IPTV project
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:39 AM | 0
-
Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic investment in Ontario?
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
-
Pension change brings Ford 1st quarterly net loss since 2009
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:38 AM | 0
-
PotashCorp says Q4 profit hit by weak prices, low margins for its fertilizers
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:03 AM | 0
-
McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast nationwide due to growing demand
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:08 AM | 0
-
Judge rejects $80M penalty in Wal-Mart truck drivers lawsuit
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Florida governor threatens ports that do business with Cuba
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Facebook takes aim at fake news with new 'trending' formula
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Elon Musk tweets mysterious 'tunnel' project
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:18 AM | 0
-
Trudeau plans to highlight the benefits of Canada-U.S. trade with Washington
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM | 0
-
Liverpool looks to arrest slide as trophy hopes fade
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:47 AM | 0
-
England bowling first vs India in 1st T20
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:26 AM | 0
-
Vandeweghe exceeds expectations in maiden slam semifinal
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
History beckons for Bryan twins in Australian double final
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 1:55 AM | 0
-
Scores and Schedule
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:36 AM | 0
-
Wednesday's Games
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:36 AM | 0
-
Draisaitl, Talbot lead surging Oilers' 4-0 rout of Ducks
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:36 AM | 0
-
Nadal says he needs to peak to beat Dimitrov in semifinals
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:22 AM | 0
-
The Latest: Federer beats Wawrinka to reach Aussie final
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:54 AM | 0
-
NBA Capsules
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Storm knocks out power, closes schools in parts of Atlantic Canada
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:35 AM | 0
-
Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 5:23 AM | 0
-
McDonald's, A&W to launch all-day breakfast nationwide due to growing demand
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 4:08 AM | 0
-
Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 3:01 AM | 0
-
Is Ivanka Trump Jewish? In Israel, she has a trump card
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 1:27 AM | 0
-
Sudanese Jews recall long-lost world with nostalgia
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 1:23 AM | 0
-
Farm to table: A bit tricky in winter, but in high demand
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
Argentine goldsmith creates roses from Falklands war weapons
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:17 AM | 0
-
B.C. overdose inquest recommends better access to addictions treatment
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:16 AM | 0
-
Carbon tax won't adversely hurt Saskatchewan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM | 0
-
PotashCorp says Q4 profit hit by weak prices, low margins for its fertilizers
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 6:03 AM | 0
-
Carbon tax won't adversely hurt Saskatchewan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
CP ONLINE | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at 12:15 AM | 0
Columnists
-
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
-
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
-
First Draught
Pine away: Pricey Copper Cone a true bitter pale ale
| 0
-
Jaster's Jabberings
Granting Thomas and Wilson tenure a smart move by BU
| 0
-
Kerry Nation
Welcome to the Trump years
| 0
-
Vine Lines
Young adults seeking quality wine a great thing
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Sister moms
-
Three times the charm for Anderson sisters
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Nellie McClung and Manitou synonymous
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Local artist set to debut album "All Things New"
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
"Last Train to Nibroc" takes stage at WMCA
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Live Better: Behaviour and sleep problems associated with dementia
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
