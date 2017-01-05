Accessibility/Mobile Features
Editorial News
Pulling strings

Zane Hudson of Brandon (centre) and other young archery enthusiasts take aim in the kids zone at the Brandon Wildlife Indoor 3D Archery Tournament at the Keystone Centre’s Manitoba Room on Sunday.

Wheat Kings' family skate night

Brandon Wheat Kings captain Nolan Patrick signs autographs for fans during the Family Skate Night following the game against the Calgary Hitmen at Westman Place on Saturday evening.

Just spike it

James Weir #9 of the Brandon Bobcats leaps to spike the ball during university men's volleyball action against the University of Alberta Golden Bears at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday evening.

Hands in the air

Nikala Majewski #9 of the Brandon Bobcats and teammates celebrate a point during university women's volleyball action against the University of Alberta Golden Bears at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday evening.

Almost frozen kitten in need of a home

Six-week-old kitten Cancade, held by Toni Gramiak, who foster's cats and dogs in needs of permanent homes, is looking for a new home after being found recently at a construction site almost frozen to death.

Shinny dedication

Nathaniel Neapew-Flett, Kyrrah Neapew-Flett and Kendall Neapew play shinny on the ice at the Green Acres Community Centre in Brandon’s southeast end on a bitterly cold Thursday afternoon. The two siblings and their cousin said they had been playing for around two hours at the time of the photo.

Clearing a path

Grain farmer Ken Barrows clears a path on either side of his driveway north of Hartney along Road 135W on Thursday afternoon. He said he was clearing land surrounding his driveway because the wind was blowing snow onto the route.

Cool ride

A cyclist fends off the bitter cold as he makes his way along Princess Avenue on Wednesday. The first few days of the new year have brought a severe cold weather alert, with exposed skin freezing within 10 minutes.

Facing the cold

Canada Post letter carrier Jason Glutek grows out his facial hair to ensure he stays warm while delivering mail during winter’s chilliest days, like in Brandon on Wednesday, when the wind chill made the temperature feel close to -40 C.

Pew play

A girl peers around during a church service on New Year’s Day at First Presbyterian Church on 12th Street. (Colin Corneau/The Brandon Sun)

Westman teenager nets house arrest for promoting terrorism

A Westman teen convicted of promoting terrorism by using social media to encourage followers to fight for ISIS will be released from jail after being sentenced to six months house arrest.

Brandon SunONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 3:26 PM | No comments accepted on this article

  • Man arrested for assault, death threat

    A 31-year-old man from Elphinstone was arrested after he threatened to kill his girlfriend.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:49 AM | 0

  • City choker behind bars

    A man was arrested Sunday night after allegedly grabbing his wife by the neck during an argument.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:46 AM | 0

  • Cat, Christmas gifts stolen

    Two break and enters were reported Sunday night in Brandon.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:44 AM | 0

  • Store thieves arrested

    Brandon police arrested two people Sunday night who they believe stole from a city store last month.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Monday, Jan. 9, 2017 at 10:42 AM | 0

Social Media