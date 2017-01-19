Top Photos
Winter fun
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Enjoying the ride at Ag Days
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Charges pending after crash
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Brandon Sun celebrates milestone
THE BRANDON SUN ARCHIVES | Enlarge
Trying it out for size
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Pallister peck
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Long shadows
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Historic light
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Demolition mission
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Blow by blow
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Top Story
Council approves 0.94% tax increase
After a marathon deliberation session, Brandon City Council approved its 2017 budget Saturday. The municipal tax increase this year will come in just below one per cent.
ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:09 PM | 0
Top Breaking News
Meat and other merchandise nicked on Friday
It was a busy day for loss prevention officers at a store located in the 900 block of Victoria Avenue, with two incidents reported on Friday.
ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 11:08 AM | 0
Syrian refugee brothers adjusting to school in Brandon
It’s been a long journey to Brandon for the Mousa family.
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0
Brandon council busy on first day of 2017 budget deliberations
From airport and ambulance to police and parking, every department within the City of Brandon was represented on Day 1 of the 2017 budget deliberations.
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0
Innovate Manitoba eager to help businesses
Hoisting Farmers Edge as a success story out of rural Manitoba, representatives from Innovate Manitoba clarified that groundbreaking work can take place anywhere.
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0
Today’s Print Edition
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Guest curator pleased with exhibition
Syrian refugee brothers adjusting to school in Brandon
Brandon council busy on first day of 2017 budget deliberations
Farmer frustrated after Oakview rejects hog barn application
Brandon man wins $1M Lotto 6-49 jackpot
Innovate Manitoba eager to help businesses
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Putting it up
Benoit leads Vikings to victory in Winkler event
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0 | High School
Raiders strike in third period to edge Tigers
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0 | High School
Wheat Kings lose 3-2 in a shootout
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
Cougars too much for Bobcats
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0 | Basketball
Teachers team up for 'spiel
| Enlarge
Editorial Cartoon - Jan. 20, 2017
Cooler heads must prevail in night hunting battle
Manitoba NDP still struggling in shift to opposition
Sound Off -- Jan. 21, 2017
More Breaking News (by Category)
Farmer frustrated after Oakview rejects hog barn application
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0
Brandon man wins $1M Lotto 6-49 jackpot
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 | 0
Man refuses taxi, then found drunk at wheel
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 1:17 PM | 0
Update: Brandon council deliberates on budget
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 2:05 PM | 0
Man accused of choking wife
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 1:01 PM | 0
Stolen car found during disturbance call
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at 1:27 PM | 0
Night hunting battle turning into 'race war,' Pallister says
PRINT | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | 0
Brandon info session spreads the word on fentanyl dangers
PRINT | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | 0
Weather expert optimistic on spring conditions for ag industry
PRINT | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | 0
Maguire's support of Facebook for advertising draws ire of local media
PRINT | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 | 0
One dead, two presumed dead after going through the ice in Nunavut
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:30 PM | 0
Brit and Canadian heading to Women's March turned away at US border
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:29 PM | 0
Trump has conversation with Trudeau, discuss the economy and exports
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8:47 PM | 0
Free snowmobiling in northern New England, Canada this month
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8:38 AM | 0
'Sisters of the north' join massive Women's March on Washington
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:06 PM | 0
Thousands across Canada rally in support of Washington women's march
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 5:01 PM | 0
No winning ticket for Friday night's $50 million Lotto Max jackpot
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 2:15 AM | 0
B.C. Premier Christy Clark no longer receiving stipend from party
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:05 PM | 0
Canadian court rules in Ecuadorian legal battle involving oil giant Chevron
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:34 PM | 0
Trade, trade-offs, and O'Leary: three ways politics touched Canadians this week
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
Malaysian minister lobbied in Australia to search for MH370
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 7:42 PM | 0
Trump's children revel in first 24 hours in White House
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 5:37 PM | 0
A-list celebs out in force for anti-Trump women's marches
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 6:33 PM | 0
Trucker loses trailer of 38,000 pounds of marbles on I-465
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:35 PM | 0
Nigeria group: 20 die, many missing after pro-Trump rally
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:03 PM | 0
Police: New Jersey man owes more than $56,000 in tolls, fees
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:03 PM | 0
George H.W. Bush, wife Barbara, recovering from illnesses
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:03 PM | 0
Trump White House ringed by 'swamp' denizens despite pledge
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 12:18 PM | 0
Government says High Peace Council chief dies
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 11:16 AM | 0
Bergdahl case presents early legal test of Trump rhetoric
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 11:14 AM | 0
'Before I Fall' explores Groundhog Day themes, for teens
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 12:43 PM | 0
Maggie Roche of The Roches sister vocal trio dies at 65
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 12:13 PM | 0
'The Workers Cup' sheds light on migrant workers in Qatar
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 10:50 AM | 0
Cyberattack on Sundance briefly shutters box office
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8:25 PM | 0
Brazil president to wait to replace justice killed in crash
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:06 PM | 0
Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8:42 AM | 0
Canadian court rules in Ecuadorian legal battle involving oil giant Chevron
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:34 PM | 0
Trade, trade-offs, and O'Leary: three ways politics touched Canadians this week
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
Bryan brothers announce retirement from Davis Cup
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:32 PM | 0
Virtue and Moir continue comeback by claiming seventh national title
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:24 PM | 0
Sens rally to beat Maple Leafs in shootout; complete 3-0 road trip
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:40 PM | 0
Australia wins toss, bats in 4th ODI vs. Pakistan
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:19 PM | 0
Anaheim goalie Gibson leaves game with injury
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:21 PM | 0
Lee scores 2 power-play goals, Islanders beat Kings 4-2
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:17 PM | 0
Dion Waiters scores 33 to help Heat beat Bucks 109-97
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:13 PM | 0
Booker scores 26 as Suns edge Knicks 107-105
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:22 PM | 0
Millsap, Howard help Hawks pull away from 76ers 110-93
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:12 PM | 0
Zach Bogosian scores in overtime, Sabres edge Canadiens 3-2
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:09 PM | 0
Boy George talks politics at Paris menswear, Dior goes dark
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:47 PM | 0
Johnson & Wales culinary arts museum to close to the public
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 9:38 AM | 0
'Sisters of the north' join massive Women's March on Washington
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 3:06 PM | 0
Canadian court rules in Ecuadorian legal battle involving oil giant Chevron
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 4:34 PM | 0
Trade, trade-offs, and O'Leary: three ways politics touched Canadians this week
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
Many farmers still need training after Lake Erie algae
CP ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at 8:42 AM | 0
Columnists
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
First Draught
Pine away: Pricey Copper Cone a true bitter pale ale
| 0
Jaster's Jabberings
Jaster's Jabberings: Emotions aside, deadline deals were good for Wheaties
| 0
Kerry Nation
Welcome to the Trump years
| 0
Vine Lines
Young adults seeking quality wine a great thing
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Sister moms
-
Three times the charm for Anderson sisters
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Nellie McClung and Manitou synonymous
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Local artist set to debut album "All Things New"
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
"Last Train to Nibroc" takes stage at WMCA
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Live Better: Behaviour and sleep problems associated with dementia
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
Most Popular
