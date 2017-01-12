Accessibility/Mobile Features
Top Photos

Demolition mission

  • 1 of 10
An excavator works to tear down a building on Louise Avenue just west of 10th Street on Sunday afternoon.

Blow by blow

  • 2 of 10
Matt Strand, right, throws a punch at Owen Flett during their bout at the Canada vs. USA boxing event put on by Peak Performance at the Great Western Roadhouse on Saturday evening.

18th Street hit and run

  • 3 of 10
A pickup truck sits damaged on the median edge of the northbound lanes of 18th Street after a hit-and-run collision on Saturday. The driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene. No one was seriously injured.

You say goodbye, I say cello

  • 4 of 10
A young cellist playfully covers her eyes while taking part in a Suzuki class at Brandon University. earlier this week. The Suzuki method of musical education aims to mirror the environment in which children learn a native language.

Ice time in warmer weather

  • 5 of 10
Outdoor enthusiasts take advantage of warmer temperatures to enjoy Brandon’s skating oval on Saturday afternoon.

Patrick is back

  • 6 of 10
Nolan Patrick #19 of the Brandon wheat Kings fires a shot on net to score his second goal of the evening during WHL action against the Kootenay Ice at Westman Place on Friday evening.

Hang time

  • 7 of 10
Chris Stanhope #10 of the Brandon Bobcats dunks the ball during the Bobcats 77-74 win over the MacEwan University Griffins at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday afternoon.

Game face

  • 8 of 10
In the dying seconds of the fourth quarter Brandon Bobcats head coach Gil Cheung goes over a play with his team during the Bobcats 77-74 win over the MacEwan University Griffins at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday afternoon.

Te Deum delight

  • 9 of 10
Ed Bach joins Brandon University students Kayla Solomon (middle) and Antonia Kohan at a noon-hour Te Deum concert at St. Matthew’s Cathedral on Thursday. The Te Deum concert series offers an oasis of music in Brandon each month.

Slice of light

  • 10 of 10
Jelle Guerts is lit by a shaft of late afternoon sunlight while working at Fraser Sneath Coffee, Thursday afternoon on Rosser Avenue.

Maple Leaf pig manure OK'd at landfill

The City of Brandon will be accepting a few extra loads at the Eastview Landfill.

As of Jan. 1, the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon will be disposing of pig manure and animal bedding at the landfill, said Pam Penner, manager of public works with the City of Brandon.

“(Maple Leaf) approached the city asking whether or not we would be interested ...

Brandon SunPRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0

