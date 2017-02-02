Top Story

A missing 15-year-old girl may be in the Brandon area, RCMP believes.

Police said Hailey Boubard of Fort Alexander left her grandmother’s home the evening of Jan. 30 and did not return home.

RCMP is concerned for the youth’s well being, who may be in the Brandon area with a male youth she knows.

The teenager, described as indigenous, was last seen wearing ...

ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:53 PM |