Top Photos

Celebrating United Way campaign

  • 1 of 10
The United Way of Brandon & District campaign chair Lois Henderson unveils the total amount raised for the 2016 campaign during the Touchdown Luncheon at the Victoria Inn on Tuesday. The campaign raised $694,127 — short of the $957,000 target. The 2015 campaign raised nearly $714,000. During the noon-hour luncheon on Tuesday, CFB Shilo representatives Maj. Greg Costen, Capt. Troy Dennis and Sophie Egloff presented a cheque to the United Way campaign for $54,450.

MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

House fire on Jerome Crescent

  • 2 of 10
A firefighter enters a burning home on Jerome Crescent on Tuesday morning in the RM of Cornwallis, west of Brandon along Grand Valley Road.

MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Sizzling start

  • 3 of 10
Jason Huntinghawk is illuminated by a plume of flame as he cooks seafood at the table of the first guests at the annual Grey Owl Dinner, Monday evening at the North Hill campus of Assiniboine Community College. Over 1000 patrons will dine over 20 nights at the event, which is in its 29th year.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Celebrating The Sun's 135th anniversary

  • 4 of 10
Brandon Sun staff members mark the paper’s 135th anniversary of serving the community during a celebration in our Rosser Avenue location on Monday. In total, The Sun has 42 full-time staff members, five part-timers and 175 people in distribution.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

On track at BU

  • 5 of 10
Joggers run through a strip of light in Brandon University’s Healthy Living Centre recently.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Winter fun

  • 6 of 10
Sarah Graham and her five-year-old girls Tegan and Sabrina, visit with the horses after a sleigh ride during Carberry Winterfestival 17' in Carberry on Saturday. The two-day festival included an Ice King and Queen Competition, sleigh rides, a supper, entertainment, games and other events.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Homecoming for MacDonald

  • 7 of 10
Manitoba singer/songwriter Katie MacDonald, originally from Brandon, performs with her band at The Music Studio in downtown Brandon on Saturday night. The sold-out show was in celebration of MacDonald’s debut album, “All Things New,” which the band showcased on Saturday alongside other originals and a few well-received cover tunes.

TYLER CLARKE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Enjoying the ride at Ag Days

  • 8 of 10
Three-year-old Jase Thiessen plays on a toy tractor underneath large farm machinery during Manitoba Ag Days at the Keystone Centre on Thursday. The closing day of the popular show featured expert presentations on both short and long-term weather forecasts and their potential impact on the agriculture industry.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Charges pending after crash

  • 9 of 10
The driver of an eastbound truck, pictured at left, ran a red light and struck an SUV travelling northbound at the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Ninth Street Shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday, according to Brandon Police Service Const. Ron Brossart. Charges are pending against the truck driver.

IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Brandon Sun celebrates milestone

  • 10 of 10
Today we celebrate our 135th anniversary of serving the Westman community. Pictured above are Brandon Sun carriers, circa 1946.

THE BRANDON SUN ARCHIVES | Enlarge

Cheaper apartments remain scarce

The good news: at three per cent overall, Brandon’s vacancy rate is finally at a healthier level. The bad news: the lower end of the market hasn’t seen much of an improvement.

“What we’re finding is that the least expensive apartments … are the ones that haven’t really seen much of a change at all,” said Leanne Petrin, affordable housing programs ...

Brandon SunPRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0

  • Accused in crystal meth case already facing charges from Dec. bust

    A man accused of getting caught this week in a vehicle with $150,000 worth of crystal meth was already pending on charges related to a police chase in December and subsequent search of an RM of Elton home that turned up guns and drugs.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0

  • A string of heritage buildings along East Railway Street in Hartney face demolition after their roofs caved in due to the weight of the snow that has accumulated over the past few months.

    Hartney losing chunk of its history

    Hartney’s main street has been drastically changed as a number of historic buildings collapsed under the weight of all the snow received this year.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0

  • Westman-shot film opens today

    After keeping Westman buzzing with movie sets, local extras and Dennis Quaid sightings in the summer of 2015, “A Dog’s Purpose” hit the big screen Wednesday night — and one rescue shelter decided to mark the event.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | 0

  • Pictured here is the cocaine and methamphetamine seized by the Brandon Police Service during arrests made Monday evening as part of an ongoing investigation.

    Police lay charges in cocaine and meth bust

    Brandon police have identified two men arrested in connection with an ongoing drug investigation which got $151,700 worth of meth and cocaine off the streets.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 at 11:19 AM | 0

