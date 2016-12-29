Accessibility/Mobile Features
Top Photos

Row of snowmen

An enterprising soul — or souls — with a taste for the quirky decided to erect dozens of tiny snowmen along the walking path along Richmond Avenue between 26th Street and Parkdale Drive. While a few of the figures had already fallen over as of Thursday afternoon, many were still standing out in the sunshine.

Afternoon deer-light

A young deer looks back at the camera while foraging at the Brandon Research Centre on Tuesday afternoon.

Oval outing

The Brandon Skating Oval was a popular spot on Wednesday afternoon, with many local residents donning skates to enjoy the clear blue skies and mild winter temperatures.

Burning off those Christmas calories

Jen Nicholson and Jeff Scott woke up to a snowy blanket at a parent’s home in Carberry on Boxing Day. “We cleared the driveway for our folks while waiting for word of highways reopening,” they wrote in an email. “After supper we arrived home in Brandon to dig our way into our house and clear a parking spot for our car on the street. Worked off all those Christmas treats!”

Building one cool bar

Rene Daigle builds the ice bar for the Lakehouse’s New Year’s Eve party at Clear Lake in Riding Mountain National Park, featuring Romi Mayes, blues artist of the year at the 2016 Western Canadian Music Awards. The whole bar is built out of ice and snow except for the wooden frame, which will be covered in spruce bows.

Up on the rooftop

Anatoliy Vybornyy shovels snow off the roof of a home at the corner of Second Street and Louise Avenue on Tuesday afternoon.

Shed Fire on 3rd

Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in a shed behind a home on 3rd Street south of Louise Avenue on a cold Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt in the blaze and firefighters worked to keep the fire from spreading to nearby homes.

Christmas Eve Procession

Altar boys head up a procession to begin Christmas Eve mass at St. Augustine's Cathedral, Saturday afternoon. The church held three masses the night before and one on the day of Christmas, with large crowds at each.

Love, joy and peace for the holidays

A home in Brandon's south end decorated with lights and the words Love, Joy and Peace.

It's Easy Being Green

Jordan Wharrie hoists a stuffed doll aloft after the Wheat Kings scored their first goal to trigger a torrent of toys, Friday evening at Westman Place. The 13th annual Teddy Bear Toss gathers toys for the Christmas Cheer Board with a few going towards team visits to local hospital patients as well.

New mom fighting cancer

At eight months pregnant, an expectant mother is filled with nervous anticipation as she prepares to welcome her child into the world.

For Wesene Wegaso, that excitement quickly turned to heartbreak when she was diagnosed with advanced breast cancer.

Plans for a joyous maternity leave turned to a chemotherapy treatment schedule, and Wesene was faced with agonizing questions:

