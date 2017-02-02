Top Photos
1 of 10
Pebble for rocks
Cool creation
A light to dispel darkness
Outstanding principal
Frosty songs
Propane truck fire
Showing support
Can you jig it?
Proud multicultural country
Missing teen may be in Brandon area
A missing 15-year-old girl may be in the Brandon area, RCMP believes.
Police said Hailey Boubard of Fort Alexander left her grandmother’s home the evening of Jan. 30 and did not return home.
RCMP is concerned for the youth’s well being, who may be in the Brandon area with a male youth she knows.
The teenager, described as indigenous, was last seen wearing ...
ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:53 PM | 0
Arrested man threatens to kill cop
While being transported to jail early Friday morning, a man threatened to kill a member of the police and attack his family.
ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:48 PM | 0
Police stop drunken woman twice
Brandon police returned twice to the same residence Friday night to stop a drunken woman from causing a disturbance.
ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:43 PM | 0
Four arrested for Souris vehicle thefts
Four males from Souris have been arrested in connection with some recent motor vehicle thefts in their community.
ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:22 PM | 0
Home invasion suspect acquitted
A man who was accused of taking part in a home invasion has been acquitted of all charges by a judge who said he just couldn’t trust the testimony of two co-accused.
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Upgrade for Victoria Avenue West
Missing teen may be in Brandon area
Arrested man threatens to kill cop
Police stop drunken woman twice
Four arrested for Souris vehicle thefts
Home invasion suspect acquitted
PERRY/BERGSON/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Telling a good tale
Sabres top Plainsmen 3-2 in a shootout
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0 | High School
-
Wheat Kings, newcomers prepare for Oil Kings
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
-
Thompson wants to win final home games
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0 | Basketball
-
Ritchie keeps lighting the lamp for Wheaties
Chiefs tie Hawks in tournament opener
Editorial Cartoon - Feb. 3, 2017
Watching the Christian right and Trump
-
Sound Off -- Feb. 3, 2017
Elkhorn bank closure will be 'great blow'
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
-
Valen-tile helps Heart Month fundraising
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
-
Lack of housing major worry for Birdtail Sioux, Wayway chiefs
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
Province, city unveil plans for Victoria Ave. upgrade
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
Thompson wants to win final home games
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
Two women assaulted, purses stolen on Wednesday
ONLINE | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 at 11:10 AM | 0
-
$329K in federal cash to aid BU research
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
-
Walls overcoming heart issue, joins Bobcats volleyball team
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
Woman arrested for repeated 911 calls
PRINT | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 | 0
-
Quebec MNA won't face charges but can't return to caucus right away: premier
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:51 PM | 0
-
Food safety agency to determine bovine tuberculosis outbreak in Alberta
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:57 PM | 0
-
Canadian law students to unite to study issues raised by Trump refugee ban
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:25 PM | 0
-
Canada's oilpatch fears U.S. rejection of methane limit will hurt competitiveness
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:25 PM | 0
-
Family confirms Toronto filmmaker Rob Stewart dead after dive in Florida
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 7:36 PM | 0
-
Despair and the status quo: how federal politics touched Canadians this week
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:45 PM | 0
-
U.S. students affected by Trump's travel ban look to Canadian universities
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 6:12 PM | 0
-
The Friday news briefing: An at-a-glance survey of some top stories
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:37 PM | 0
Manitoba may help man after all with $118K medical bill: health minister
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:05 PM | 0
-
A timeline of the history of polygamy in Canada.
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:28 PM | 0
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 8:56 PM | 0
Gimme Five: Teacher creates unique greetings for students
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:01 PM | 0
-
Alaska House passes bill to designate Indigenous Peoples Day
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:41 PM | 0
-
Cliffs collapse at Hawaii volcano, stopping "firehose" flow
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:33 PM | 0
-
Hawaii sues federal government to stop Trump's travel ban
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 7:36 PM | 0
-
5.6 quake hits French Caribbean island of Martinique
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:53 PM | 0
-
Convict who researched Islamic extremism sent back to jail
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:46 PM | 0
-
Atlanta police backfire with tweet about Beyonce and gunfire
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:05 PM | 0
-
Navy decommissions 'legendary' carrier that shaped history
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:34 PM | 0
-
Oregon ice storm causes highway chaos in and near Portland
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:13 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 7:36 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:05 PM | 0
-
Houston rapper Bun B on Super Bowl, Pimp C and education
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 1:26 PM | 0
-
Chance the Rapper models "Thank You Obama" clothing line
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 12:40 PM | 0
-
Celine Dion launches fashion collection with Montreal-based The Bugatti Group
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 12:11 PM | 0
-
Grammy Q&A: Canadian Bernie Herms on writing for stars, competing against wife
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 2:46 PM | 0
-
Michael Buble says son 'progressing well' from cancer, doctors 'very optimistic"
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:09 AM | 0
-
Music fans delighted by surprise Gord Downie appearance at Blue Rodeo show
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 8:20 AM | 0
-
Otto Tausk appointed new director of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 7:50 AM | 0
-
Canadian actor Victor Garber recalls 'Titanic' memories ahead of 20th anniversary
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 6:01 AM | 0
-
Danica Patrick's racing team sues sponsor Nature's Bakery
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 6:20 PM | 0
-
Most actively traded companies on the TSX
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:00 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:25 PM | 0
-
Saskatchewan premier concerned about Tundra Energy's latest oil spill
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:31 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:45 PM | 0
-
Cash prices
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:44 PM | 0
-
In a haven for refugees, new anxiety in the age of Trump
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:38 PM | 0
-
Financial market highlights on Thursday: S&P/TSX 15,476.39, up 77.28 points
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:28 PM | 0
-
Canadian dollar closed Friday at 76.76 cents US, down 0.04 of a cent
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:22 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:42 PM | 0
-
Red Wings beat Islanders 5-4 on DeKeyser's late goal
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:25 PM | 0
-
Aho scores winning goal to lead Hurricanes past Oilers 2-1
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:24 PM | 0
-
Morris, Leuer lead Pistons over Timberwolves 116-108
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:19 PM | 0
-
AP source: Mets agree to re-sign Blevins, Salas in bullpen
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:19 PM | 0
-
Sock, Isner win first-round Davis Cup matches vs Switzerland
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:17 PM | 0
-
George's Double-Double Leads Pacers Over Nets 106-97
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:11 PM | 0
-
Davis Cup: Australia beats Czech Republic 3-0 in World Group
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:09 PM | 0
-
Kessel's OT winner lifts Penguins by Blue Jackets 4-3
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:09 PM | 0
-
QB Michael Vick tells ESPN he is retiring
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 9:25 PM | 0
-
Magic hold on to defeat Raptors 102-94
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 8:56 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 6:54 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:57 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:25 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:31 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 6:12 PM | 0
-
'Responding for life": New licence plates in Manitoba for paramedics
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:17 PM | 0
McDonald's rolls out new Chocolate Shamrock Shake
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:16 PM | 0
-
Manitoba may help man after all with $118K medical bill: health minister
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:05 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:28 PM | 0
-
Ontario to help sick kids whose medical treatment is affected by U.S. travel ban
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:03 PM | 0
-
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 4:57 PM | 0
ICE Futures Canada Friday: Canola futures prices lower, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 2:47 PM | 0
-
B.C. fruit growers consider national proposal to revitalize orchards
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 12:07 PM | 0
-
What will Trump want from Canada on NAFTA? A US federal document may offer clues
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:31 AM | 0
-
New Brunswick farmer vows to appeal in massive-pile-of-manure case
CP ONLINE | Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 7:47 AM | 0
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
First Draught
Farmery Pink Lemonale a taste of summer
| 0
Jaster's Jabberings
Jaster's Jabberings: Tournament of Champions continues to grow
| 0
Kerry Nation
In praise of a prudent budget
| 0
Vine Lines
Three superb Spanish wines to sip and savour
| 0
Plated to perfection at Grey Owl
The Grey Owl - a treat for the eyes and stomach
PRINT | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Pro-Am bonding a family affair
PRINT | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Judy Klassen: the now ... and future Liberal leader?
PRINT | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Cancer survivor wins Horatio Alger scholarship
PRINT | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Christmas Cheer - Feb. 2, 2017
PRINT | Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
