Top Story

Novell Thomas was hired as the Brandon University Bobcats women’s basketball coach exactly five years ago Friday.

He and the Bobcats celebrated the anniversary by ending a four-game slide and clinching their first playoff berth as a member of the Canada West conference with an 83-73 victory over the University of Manitoba Bisons at the Healthy Living Centre.

Mikaela Stanton scored a ...

PRINT | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 |