Top Photos

Bobcats head to playoffs

  • 1 of 10
Mikaela Stanton #1 of the Brandon Bobcats leaps for a shot on net during university women's basketball action against the University of Manitoba Bisons at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday evening. The Bobcats defeated the Bisons by a score of 83-73 to clinch a playoff spot in the Canada West conference.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Mikaela Stanton #1 of the Brandon Bobcats leaps for a shot on net during university women's basketball action against the University of Manitoba Bisons at the BU Healthy Living Centre on Friday evening. The Bobcats defeated the Bisons by a score of 83-73 to clinch a playoff spot in the Canada West conference.

Kings win over Kings

  • 2 of 10
Baron Thompson #28 of the Brandon Wheat Kings knocks Riley Stadel #2 of the Edmonton Oil Kings to the ice with a hard hit during WHL action at Westman Place on Friday evening.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Baron Thompson #28 of the Brandon Wheat Kings knocks Riley Stadel #2 of the Edmonton Oil Kings to the ice with a hard hit during WHL action at Westman Place on Friday evening.

Haven't Had Enough

  • 3 of 10
Vancouver rock band Marianas Trench hits the stage at the Keystone Centre Thursday evening. The band, formed in 2001, is touring with Shawn Hook and the show was making up for a Brandon date cancelled last October.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Vancouver rock band Marianas Trench hits the stage at the Keystone Centre Thursday evening. The band, formed in 2001, is touring with Shawn Hook and the show was making up for a Brandon date cancelled last October.

Pebble for rocks

  • 4 of 10
Greg Rabe pebbles the ice at the Brandon Curling Club prior to some matches at the Keystone Centre on a recent afternoon.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Greg Rabe pebbles the ice at the Brandon Curling Club prior to some matches at the Keystone Centre on a recent afternoon.

Cool creation

  • 5 of 10
Children and volunteers with artist collective Public City Architecture Inc. install coloured ice balls into the basketball court of the downtown YMCA on Thursday afternoon. The Winter Gardens project saw three temporary public art installations put up in downtown Brandon, with the other two being near Westman Immigrant Services and the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Children and volunteers with artist collective Public City Architecture Inc. install coloured ice balls into the basketball court of the downtown YMCA on Thursday afternoon. The Winter Gardens project saw three temporary public art installations put up in downtown Brandon, with the other two being near Westman Immigrant Services and the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba.

A light to dispel darkness

  • 6 of 10
The Very Reverend Don Bernhardt lights candles, one each to symbolize each of the men killed in Quebec City's mosque attack earlier this week, during an interfaith vigil, Wednesday evening at St. Matthew's Cathedral. Members of the community came together in a service featuring Christian and Islamic readings.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

The Very Reverend Don Bernhardt lights candles, one each to symbolize each of the men killed in Quebec City's mosque attack earlier this week, during an interfaith vigil, Wednesday evening at St. Matthew's Cathedral. Members of the community came together in a service featuring Christian and Islamic readings.

Outstanding principal

  • 7 of 10
George Fitton School principal Gail McDonald has been named one of Canada's Outstanding Principals of 2017. McDonald is one of 40 principals from across Canada to receive the honour.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

George Fitton School principal Gail McDonald has been named one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals of 2017. McDonald is one of 40 principals from across Canada to receive the honour.

Frosty songs

  • 8 of 10
Wayne Twerdochlib plays a tune outside a shop near Thirty-fourth Street and Victoria Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Twerdochlib, who's been singing all his life, had a short session with cold northern winds cutting short his busking.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Wayne Twerdochlib plays a tune outside a shop near Thirty-fourth Street and Victoria Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Twerdochlib, who's been singing all his life, had a short session with cold northern winds cutting short his busking.

Propane truck fire

  • 9 of 10
Blue Hills RCMP were called to this propane truck fire around 5:35 p.m. on Monday at the Co-op propane centre north of Brandon. RCMP cleared the area and shutdown Highway 10 for safety due to risk of an explosion. Brandon firefighters put the blaze out and the highway was reopened in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt, and the fire isn't suspicious.

SUBMITTED BY JOHN CHORNEY | Enlarge

Blue Hills RCMP were called to this propane truck fire around 5:35 p.m. on Monday at the Co-op propane centre north of Brandon. RCMP cleared the area and shutdown Highway 10 for safety due to risk of an explosion. Brandon firefighters put the blaze out and the highway was reopened in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt, and the fire isn't suspicious.

Showing support

  • 10 of 10
David Winter drops off a bouquet of flowers to the Brandon Islamic Centre during Isha prayers on Monday. Brandon has joined other communities across Canada in an outpouring of sympathies following Sunday's attack at a Quebec City mosque.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

David Winter drops off a bouquet of flowers to the Brandon Islamic Centre during Isha prayers on Monday. Brandon has joined other communities across Canada in an outpouring of sympathies following Sunday’s attack at a Quebec City mosque.

Top Story

Bobcats heading to CW playoffs for first time

Novell Thomas was hired as the Brandon University Bobcats women’s basketball coach exactly five years ago Friday.

He and the Bobcats celebrated the anniversary by ending a four-game slide and clinching their first playoff berth as a member of the Canada West conference with an 83-73 victory over the University of Manitoba Bisons at the Healthy Living Centre.

Mikaela Stanton scored a ...

Brandon SunPRINT | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 | 0

Top Breaking News

  • Bear spray found on youth

    Bear spray was found in the possession of a 15-year-old boy at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at 12:13 PM | 0

  • Disorderly ruckus at licensed establishment

     A disorderly man raised quite the ruckus in a licensed establishment at the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue during the early morning start of Sunday.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at 11:26 AM | 0

  • Snowmobile and trailer stolen overnight

    A snowmobile and trailer were stolen sometime overnight Friday from the backyard of a residence on Basswood Bay, Brandon police reported on Sunday. 

    Brandon SunONLINE | Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017 at 11:27 AM | 0

  • One of the recommendations for water tower maintenance is to remove the overflow pipe, which is cracked.

    Brandon's water tower 'in surprisingly good condition'

    A structural assessment of Brandon’s historic water tower has resulted in a pleasantly surprising conclusion.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 | 0

