TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
Blow by blow
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
18th Street hit and run
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
You say goodbye, I say cello
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN
Ice time in warmer weather
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
Patrick is back
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
Hang time
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
Game face
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN
Te Deum delight
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN
Slice of light
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN
Top Story
Maple Leaf pig manure OK'd at landfill
The City of Brandon will be accepting a few extra loads at the Eastview Landfill.
As of Jan. 1, the Maple Leaf plant in Brandon will be disposing of pig manure and animal bedding at the landfill, said Pam Penner, manager of public works with the City of Brandon.
“(Maple Leaf) approached the city asking whether or not we would be interested ...
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
Top Breaking News
-
Global gastronomy delights
For the first time since leaving his home in Aleppo, Syria, Mohamed Masri is in his element.
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Worker tells mom to feed baby in store bathroom
A Brandon mother is hoping to raise awareness on a woman’s right to breastfeed after a bad experience nursing in a local grocery store.
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Manitoba Ag Days always growing
The largest indoor agriculture show in Canada is expanding.
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Wheat Kings freeze out Ice
The Brandon Wheat Kings earned four points on the weekend and a few days of practice to refine their game.
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
Today’s Print Edition
ERIN DEBOOY/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Cadets celebrate 75th anniversary
-
Maple Leaf pig manure OK'd at landfill
-
Global gastronomy delights
-
Cops yet to apprehend suspect in armed robbery in Dauphin
-
Police lay three charges after scissors threat
-
Man arrested after assault victim flags down police
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Lyburn brothers claim Brandon Men's Bonspiel
-
Perreault leads Vikings over Colts
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0 | High School
-
Massey varsity girls third at Piper Classic
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0 | High School
-
Wheat Kings freeze out Ice
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0 | Wheat Kings
-
Bobcats back to .500
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0 | Basketball
-
Loss drops BU out of playoff spot
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0 | Basketball
| Enlarge
Editorial Cartoon - Jan. 16, 2017
-
Trump should not give voice to vaccine skeptics
-
National Viewpoint -- We must provide better care for frail older adults
-
Sound Off -- Jan. 16, 2017
-
Cadets, alumni mark milestone in Brandon
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Mumps outbreak in Manitoba yet to affect Wheat City
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Lyburn edges Irwin in extra end
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Police lay three charges after scissors threat
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Gaber, Dauphin triple up host Terriers
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Man arrested after assault victim flags down police
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted man
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Canada, Bell fall in final
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Cops yet to apprehend suspect in armed robbery in Dauphin
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Chiefs cruise past Lightning
PRINT | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | 0
-
Vice chief of defence staff Mark Norman temporarily relieved of duty
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:42 AM | 0
-
Former finance minister Joe Oliver loses bid to become Ontario PC candidate
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:21 AM | 0
-
Canadians among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:24 AM | 0
-
Home sales rebounded in December following large drop in November: CREA
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:57 AM | 0
-
Ethics watchdog to investigate PM's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:21 AM | 0
-
IMF: Canada will outpace most G-7 economies in 2017-18 but Trump is a wild card
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM | 0
-
St. Catharines, Ont., family finds Advil pills in ice cream
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:56 AM | 0
-
Ontario girl subject of Amber Alert found safe, in good health
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:40 AM | 0
-
Canadian Press NewsAlert: Ontario police issue Amber alert in relation to child abduction
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:30 AM | 0
-
Police need training, new technology, not just 911 regulations: advocates
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:55 AM | 0
-
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:38 AM | 0
-
UK leader Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:17 AM | 0
-
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:20 AM | 0
-
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:25 AM | 0
-
Gunfire rattles Tehran as drone buzzes over Iranian capital
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:06 AM | 0
-
Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:29 AM | 0
-
Canadians among 5 killed in Mexico nightclub shooting
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:24 AM | 0
-
Iraqi troops advance in eastern Mosul amid fierce clashes
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:51 AM | 0
-
A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:47 AM | 0
-
Muted reaction in Russia to Trump's talk of nuclear arms cut
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:48 AM | 0
-
Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:20 AM | 0
-
Former winners Andre Alexis, Lynn Coady among this year's Giller jury members
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:37 AM | 0
-
Vietnam doc makes Ken Burns, Trent Reznor partners
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:26 AM | 0
-
John Lewis books sell out on Amazon day after Trump's tweets
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:25 AM | 0
-
PBS Kids round-the-clock TV, online channel launches Monday
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:20 AM | 0
-
Canadian dollar, Toronto's S&P/TSX stock index down; U.S. stock markets closed
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:30 AM | 0
-
ICE Futures Canada Monday morning: Canola prices mostly higher, barley unchanged
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:55 AM | 0
-
As robots take jobs, Europeans mull free money for all
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:38 AM | 0
-
Home sales rebounded in December following large drop in November: CREA
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:57 AM | 0
-
Kyrgyzstan: Cargo plane crash kills 37, destroys village
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:20 AM | 0
-
IMF: Canada will outpace most G-7 economies in 2017-18 but Trump is a wild card
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM | 0
-
In Hanoi, Abe says Japan will provide Vietnam patrol vessels
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:43 AM | 0
-
Stark inequality: Oxfam says 8 men as rich as half the world
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:29 AM | 0
-
Cdn dollar at 7:30 a.m. ET Monday: 76.11 cents US, down 0.07 of a cent
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 6:31 AM | 0
-
A look at how Trump might shake things up in Asia
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:47 AM | 0
-
Gritty Sevilla keeps impressing, stays near the top in Spain
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:46 AM | 0
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers re-sign receiver Darvin Adams to contract extension
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:36 AM | 0
-
Toronto FC stars Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley hard at work already
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:21 AM | 0
-
France to play All Blacks, South Africa and Japan
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:00 AM | 0
-
Bottas replaces Rosberg at Mercedes, Massa back at Williams
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:58 AM | 0
-
After whirlwind season, Hearn and DeLaet hope for a straightforward 2017
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:26 AM | 0
-
Eugenie Bouchard opens Aussie Open with first-round win
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:55 AM | 0
-
Robben extends contract with Bayern Munich through June 2018
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:03 AM | 0
-
Wehrlein to drive for Formula One team Sauber in 2017
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 6:44 AM | 0
-
Guardiola has plenty to ponder as Man City exposed again
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 6:36 AM | 0
-
Cauliflower is surprisingly versatile
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 10:38 AM | 0
-
This time, inaugural fashion is intertwined with politics
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:26 AM | 0
-
UK leader Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 9:17 AM | 0
-
IMF: Canada will outpace most G-7 economies in 2017-18 but Trump is a wild card
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 8:43 AM | 0
-
Support unit for ill, injured military personnel short dozens of staff
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:54 AM | 0
-
Researcher identifies overlooked P.E.I. artist in 'feminist victory'
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:58 AM | 0
-
Police officer who shot Newfoundland man in his home to testify at inquiry
CP ONLINE | Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 at 7:56 AM | 0
Columnists
-
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
| 0
-
As I See It
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
| 0
-
First Draught
Parallel 49's Jerkface packs punch
| 0
-
Jaster's Jabberings
Hawrysh's season on the track comes to an early end
| 0
-
Kerry Nation
In praise of 'steady as she goes'
| 0
-
Vine Lines
Life is a Cabernet -- get some!
| 0
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
BSU PHOTO SERVICES | Enlarge
Bemidji's Westman connection
-
Bemidji's Westman connection
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Deer population could be in jeopardy
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Cadets have rich history in Brandon
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
Cochrane's family includes the cadets
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
-
The pavilions are back
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017 | 0 | Westman this Week
