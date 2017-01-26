Accessibility/Mobile Features
Top Photos

Can you jig it?

  • 1 of 10
The Parkland Tappers perform during the square dancing competition at the 2017 Dakota Nation Winterfest at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. The yearly event, which wraps up today, includes a Pow wow, volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments, a strong man competition and a variety of other entertainment.

The Parkland Tappers perform during the square dancing competition at the 2017 Dakota Nation Winterfest at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. The yearly event, which wraps up today, includes a Pow wow, volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments, a strong man competition and a variety of other entertainment.

Proud multicultural country

  • 2 of 10
Veronique Ironstand with the group Mauritian Roots sings for a crowd at the Mauritian Pavilion at St. Matthew's Cathedral during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

Veronique Ironstand with the group Mauritian Roots sings for a crowd at the Mauritian Pavilion at St. Matthew's Cathedral during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

Festival fun

  • 3 of 10
London Hrubeniuk and her baba Louise watch the opening acts at the Ukrainian pavilion during the opening night of the Westman Multicultural Festival on Thursday evening. The event runs through Saturday at seven venues throughout the city.

London Hrubeniuk and her baba Louise watch the opening acts at the Ukrainian pavilion during the opening night of the Westman Multicultural Festival on Thursday evening. The event runs through Saturday at seven venues throughout the city.

Taking a bite out of crime

  • 4 of 10
Brandon Crime Stoppers police co-ordinator Const. Trevor Robins brought greetings and some weighty statistics to the 31st annual Crime Stoppers Sponsor Luncheon at the Great Western Roadhouse on Wednesday. Crime Stoppers year-end statistics for 2016 show a total of 336 tips from the public, 77 arrests as a result of those tips, 163 cases that were cleared, $2,255 in approved reward payments and the recovery and/or seizure of $318,680 in stolen property and drugs taken off the streets.

Brandon Crime Stoppers police co-ordinator Const. Trevor Robins brought greetings and some weighty statistics to the 31st annual Crime Stoppers Sponsor Luncheon at the Great Western Roadhouse on Wednesday. Crime Stoppers year-end statistics for 2016 show a total of 336 tips from the public, 77 arrests as a result of those tips, 163 cases that were cleared, $2,255 in approved reward payments and the recovery and/or seizure of $318,680 in stolen property and drugs taken off the streets.

Family skate

  • 5 of 10
Siblings Rebekah, Sara and Gideon Reimer practice skating on the rink near Bower Lake in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park during a family outing on a warm Thursday afternoon.

Siblings Rebekah, Sara and Gideon Reimer practice skating on the rink near Bower Lake in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park during a family outing on a warm Thursday afternoon.

In control of the rock

  • 6 of 10
Vincent Massey’s Curt Campos goes for two past Neelin’s Carter Loewen during freshmen boys basketball at Vincent Massey High School on Wednesday afternoon. The results were unavailable.

Vincent Massey’s Curt Campos goes for two past Neelin’s Carter Loewen during freshmen boys basketball at Vincent Massey High School on Wednesday afternoon. The results were unavailable.

Canvas for a Cause claimed

  • 7 of 10
Brandon resident and longtime realtor Donna Rempel, left, was all smiles on Wednesday afternoon as she picked up her latest acquisition — The Brandon Sun’s Canvas For A Cause painting, created by artist Maria Egilsson, centre. Rempel held the winning $400 bid for The Sun’s online auction, which ended earlier this month. All proceeds from the auction were handed directly over to Samaritan House executive director Thea Dennis, at right.

Brandon resident and longtime realtor Donna Rempel, left, was all smiles on Wednesday afternoon as she picked up her latest acquisition — The Brandon Sun’s Canvas For A Cause painting, created by artist Maria Egilsson, centre. Rempel held the winning $400 bid for The Sun’s online auction, which ended earlier this month. All proceeds from the auction were handed directly over to Samaritan House executive director Thea Dennis, at right.

Celebrating United Way campaign

  • 8 of 10
The United Way of Brandon & District campaign chair Lois Henderson unveils the total amount raised for the 2016 campaign during the Touchdown Luncheon at the Victoria Inn on Tuesday. The campaign raised $694,127 — short of the $957,000 target. The 2015 campaign raised nearly $714,000. During the noon-hour luncheon on Tuesday, CFB Shilo representatives Maj. Greg Costen, Capt. Troy Dennis and Sophie Egloff presented a cheque to the United Way campaign for $54,450.

The United Way of Brandon & District campaign chair Lois Henderson unveils the total amount raised for the 2016 campaign during the Touchdown Luncheon at the Victoria Inn on Tuesday. The campaign raised $694,127 — short of the $957,000 target. The 2015 campaign raised nearly $714,000. During the noon-hour luncheon on Tuesday, CFB Shilo representatives Maj. Greg Costen, Capt. Troy Dennis and Sophie Egloff presented a cheque to the United Way campaign for $54,450.

House fire on Jerome Crescent

  • 9 of 10
A firefighter enters a burning home on Jerome Crescent on Tuesday morning in the RM of Cornwallis, west of Brandon along Grand Valley Road.

A firefighter enters a burning home on Jerome Crescent on Tuesday morning in the RM of Cornwallis, west of Brandon along Grand Valley Road.

Sizzling start

  • 10 of 10
Jason Huntinghawk is illuminated by a plume of flame as he cooks seafood at the table of the first guests at the annual Grey Owl Dinner, Monday evening at the North Hill campus of Assiniboine Community College. Over 1000 patrons will dine over 20 nights at the event, which is in its 29th year.

Jason Huntinghawk is illuminated by a plume of flame as he cooks seafood at the table of the first guests at the annual Grey Owl Dinner, Monday evening at the North Hill campus of Assiniboine Community College. Over 1000 patrons will dine over 20 nights at the event, which is in its 29th year.

Top Story

Wheat Kings fall to host Tigers

Zach Fischer tried to deliver a knockout blow to the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first period of their Western Hockey League game on Saturday, but it was Ryan Jevne who eventually landed it in the third period.

Fischer dropped the gloves with Shael Higson less than a minute into the game, it was Jevne who scored twice, including an empty-netter ...

Brandon SunONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 1:51 AM | 0

Top Breaking News

  • Brandon Sun 26012017 Kristen Hiebert plays with her daughter Avery in the living room of their home in Boissevain. One year ago Hiebert and her daughter Avery were involved in a car accident on Highway 23 and spent a night in freezing temperatures with multiple injuries before Kristen was able to get help. She lost both her legs below the knees due to frostbite. Luckily her daughter was not injured. (Tim Smith/The Brandon Sun)

    Second chance after a harrowingly frigid night

    A mother feared she and her daughter weren't going to survive a crash a year ago. Today, despite losing her legs to frostbite, she is determined to live a 'good life'

    Brandon SunONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 1:29 PM | 0

  • Facebook sale leads to arrest

    When a pair of stolen eyeglasses valued at $500 was found listed for sale on Facebook on Jan. 19, alarm bells went off. 

    Brandon SunONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 10:35 AM | 0

  • Thrown knife injures woman’s neck

     A knife thrown during an altercation resulted in puncture wounds in the neck of a woman on Saturday evening at Douglas Street and VanHorne Avenue East. 

    Police responded to a 911 call, where they arrested and held in custody a 28-year-old Brandon woman who has been charged with assault with a weapon. The police investigation is ongoing and the suspect was set to be released from custody when sober to appear in court at a later date.
    » The Brandon Sun

    Brandon SunONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 11:30 AM | 0

  • Dancers perform for the audience at the Honduran pavilion at Knox United Church during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

    Crowds flock to Westman Multicultural Festival pavilions

    The mild winter weather Friday night brought out crowds ready to take in the Westman Multicultural Festival.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 | 0

