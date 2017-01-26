Accessibility/Mobile Features
Top Photos

Outstanding principal

  • 1 of 10
George Fitton School principal Gail McDonald has been named one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals of 2017. McDonald is one of 40 principals from across Canada to receive the honour.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Frosty songs

  • 2 of 10
Wayne Twerdochlib plays a tune outside a shop near Thirty-fourth Street and Victoria Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Twerdochlib, who's been singing all his life, had a short session with cold northern winds cutting short his busking.

COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Propane truck fire

  • 3 of 10
Blue Hills RCMP were called to this propane truck fire around 5:35 p.m. on Monday at the Co-op propane centre north of Brandon. RCMP cleared the area and shutdown Highway 10 for safety due to risk of an explosion. Brandon firefighters put the blaze out and the highway was reopened in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt, and the fire isn't suspicious.

SUBMITTED BY JOHN CHORNEY | Enlarge

Showing support

  • 4 of 10
David Winter drops off a bouquet of flowers to the Brandon Islamic Centre during Isha prayers on Monday. Brandon has joined other communities across Canada in an outpouring of sympathies following Sunday’s attack at a Quebec City mosque.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Can you jig it?

  • 5 of 10
The Parkland Tappers perform during the square dancing competition at the 2017 Dakota Nation Winterfest at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. The yearly event, which wraps up today, includes a Pow wow, volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments, a strong man competition and a variety of other entertainment.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Proud multicultural country

  • 6 of 10
Veronique Ironstand with the group Mauritian Roots sings for a crowd at the Mauritian Pavilion at St. Matthew's Cathedral during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Festival fun

  • 7 of 10
London Hrubeniuk and her baba Louise watch the opening acts at the Ukrainian pavilion during the opening night of the Westman Multicultural Festival on Thursday evening. The event runs through Saturday at seven venues throughout the city.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Taking a bite out of crime

  • 8 of 10
Brandon Crime Stoppers police co-ordinator Const. Trevor Robins brought greetings and some weighty statistics to the 31st annual Crime Stoppers Sponsor Luncheon at the Great Western Roadhouse on Wednesday. Crime Stoppers year-end statistics for 2016 show a total of 336 tips from the public, 77 arrests as a result of those tips, 163 cases that were cleared, $2,255 in approved reward payments and the recovery and/or seizure of $318,680 in stolen property and drugs taken off the streets.

MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Family skate

  • 9 of 10
Siblings Rebekah, Sara and Gideon Reimer practice skating on the rink near Bower Lake in Turtle Mountain Provincial Park during a family outing on a warm Thursday afternoon.

TIM SMITH/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

In control of the rock

  • 10 of 10
Vincent Massey’s Curt Campos goes for two past Neelin’s Carter Loewen during freshmen boys basketball at Vincent Massey High School on Wednesday afternoon. The results were unavailable.

COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge

Top Story

Meth use on rise in Brandon

As a former crystal meth user, Bethany Spink knows how the dangerous and highly addictive drug can destroy lives.

Before eventually overcoming her own addictions to help others fight theirs, she lost her job, friends and even herself.

With use of crystal meth on the rise in Brandon, she wants to warn users to stop if they can and warn others to ...

Brandon SunPRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0

Top Breaking News

  • Police deem death not suspicious, but looking for gun

    The Brandon Police Service says the death of a man whose body was found in an isolated spot in the east end isn't suspicious, but seek a gun they believe to have been stolen from the scene.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 at 3:43 PM | 0

  • Stolen vehicle used in gas-and-dash

    A stolen vehicle was used in a gas-and-dash early Wednesday morning, with a 15-year-old boy believed by Brandon police to be connected.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:16 PM | 0

  • Police seek attempted purse snatchers

     An attempted purse snatching has police looking for three female youth suspects.

    Brandon SunONLINE | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 at 1:17 PM | 0

  • A security checkpoint at an entrance to CFB Shilo on a recent afternoon.

    'Same level of security' at Shilo without ID check

    The base commander at CFB Shilo maintains they are still placing a premium on security even though an ID check is no longer required when entering the base.

    Brandon SunPRINT | Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017 | 0

