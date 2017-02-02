Top Photos
Bobcats head to playoffs
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Kings win over Kings
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Haven't Had Enough
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Pebble for rocks
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Cool creation
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
A light to dispel darkness
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Outstanding principal
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Frosty songs
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Propane truck fire
SUBMITTED BY JOHN CHORNEY | Enlarge
Showing support
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Top Story
Bobcats heading to CW playoffs for first time
Novell Thomas was hired as the Brandon University Bobcats women’s basketball coach exactly five years ago Friday.
He and the Bobcats celebrated the anniversary by ending a four-game slide and clinching their first playoff berth as a member of the Canada West conference with an 83-73 victory over the University of Manitoba Bisons at the Healthy Living Centre.
Mikaela Stanton scored a ...
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Top Breaking News
Bear spray found on youth
Bear spray was found in the possession of a 15-year-old boy at 4:45 a.m. on Saturday.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Disorderly ruckus at licensed establishment
A disorderly man raised quite the ruckus in a licensed establishment at the 3100 block of Victoria Avenue during the early morning start of Sunday.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Snowmobile and trailer stolen overnight
A snowmobile and trailer were stolen sometime overnight Friday from the backyard of a residence on Basswood Bay, Brandon police reported on Sunday.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Brandon's water tower 'in surprisingly good condition'
A structural assessment of Brandon’s historic water tower has resulted in a pleasantly surprising conclusion.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
More Breaking News (by Category)
Brandon police seize suspected 'bath salts' in drug raid
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
-
Brandon firm wins Dauphin hospital contract
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Kids show their creativity at ACC's Cardboard Challenge
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Brandon's Sears closing; Direct Wholesale moving in
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Arrested man threatens to kill cop
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Police stop drunken woman twice
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Missing teen may be in Brandon area
Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017
Four arrested for Souris vehicle thefts
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Home invasion suspect acquitted
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Elkhorn bank closure will be 'great blow'
Friday, Feb. 3, 2017
Blast of winter continues to dump snow across southern B.C.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Feds' growth panel to push plans for future job skills, helping more women work
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Halifax student compiles Trump voters' regrets for massive Twitter audience
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Doing the math: do the factors that led to Trump add up in Canada?
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Sexual abuse a root cause of indigenous suicide crisis: Aglukark
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Union for border agents says contract negotiations have broken off
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Toronto man sues neighbour, animal group after his dog was allegedly killed by pit bull
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Anticipated Canadians with Disabilities Act to focus on employment: minister
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Verdict expected for Winnipeg woman accused of hiding dead babies in locker
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Canadian pension plan managers try to weight risks of climate change
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Travelers arrive in US to hugs and tears after ban is lifted
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
The Latest: Brady takes field, fires up fans with fist pumps
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Prince Harry bests William, Kate in London royal run
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
The Latest: Iranian tech firm employee re-enters US
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Far-right hopeful: French election 'choice of civilization'
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
With McCarthy playing Spicer, 'SNL' cranks up Trump satire
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Trump, when asked about Putin, says US isn't 'so innocent'
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Activists: Charities must move galas from Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Milwaukee sheriff's star rises, but he remains polarizing
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Unpredictable Trump foreign policy may test US spy alliances
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
'Zootopia' wins at Annie Awards and looks poised for Oscars
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Shyamalan's 'Split' leads box office for third weekend
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Arevalo's "The Fury of a Patient Man" wins Goya best picture
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Indigenous group Northern Cree excited to kick off Grammy day festivities
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
'La La Land' continues dance to the Oscars with DGA win
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Romanian protesters get key concession, seek more changes
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
O No, Canada: Singer flubs anthem at Raptors game in NYC
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
QMJHL Roundup: Nico Hischier has five points in Mooseheads win over Wildcats
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Westbrook powers Thunder past Blazers 105-99
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
OHL Roundup: DeBrincat, Otters beat Frontenacs for eighth straight win
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Patriots receiver Michael Floyd inactive vs Falcons
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Versteeg loses jersey, gets ejected; Rangers beat Flames 4-3
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Bourque scores deciding goal to lead AHL Bears in 3-2 win over IceCaps
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
The Latest: Brady takes field, fires up fans with fist pumps
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Benfica beats Nacional to stay ahead of Porto in Portugal
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Celtics say goodbye to Pierce, beat Clippers 107-102
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Restaurant owner vows to continue charitable work after fire
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Pence: Education pick DeVos will be confirmed with his vote
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Rodin Museum fetes sculptor with passion-themed installation
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
What the Fluff? An American lunchbox icon is turning 100
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Kids and families come of age amid era of broad political protest
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Charity turns old blankets into winter coats for refugees
Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017
Columnists
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
-
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
-
Farmery Pink Lemonale a taste of summer
-
Jaster's Jabberings: Tournament of Champions continues to grow
-
Let's focus on real issues confronting Manitobans
-
Three superb Spanish wines to sip and savour
Westman this Week / Sun Weekend
Plated to perfection at Grey Owl
-
The Grey Owl - a treat for the eyes and stomach
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Pro-Am bonding a family affair
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Judy Klassen: the now ... and future Liberal leader?
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Cancer survivor wins Horatio Alger scholarship
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Christmas Cheer - Feb. 2, 2017
Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017 | Westman this Week
