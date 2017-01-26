Top Photos
Can you jig it?
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Proud multicultural country
TIM SMITH/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Festival fun
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Taking a bite out of crime
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Family skate
TIM SMITH/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
In control of the rock
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Canvas for a Cause claimed
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Celebrating United Way campaign
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
House fire on Jerome Crescent
MATT GOERZEN/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Sizzling start
COLIN CORNEAU/BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Wheat Kings fall to host Tigers
Zach Fischer tried to deliver a knockout blow to the Brandon Wheat Kings in the first period of their Western Hockey League game on Saturday, but it was Ryan Jevne who eventually landed it in the third period.
Fischer dropped the gloves with Shael Higson less than a minute into the game, it was Jevne who scored twice, including an empty-netter ...
ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 1:51 AM
Second chance after a harrowingly frigid night
A mother feared she and her daughter weren't going to survive a crash a year ago. Today, despite losing her legs to frostbite, she is determined to live a 'good life'
ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 1:29 PM
Facebook sale leads to arrestWhen a pair of stolen eyeglasses valued at $500 was found listed for sale on Facebook on Jan. 19, alarm bells went off.
ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 10:35 AM
Thrown knife injures woman’s neck
A knife thrown during an altercation resulted in puncture wounds in the neck of a woman on Saturday evening at Douglas Street and VanHorne Avenue East.Police responded to a 911 call, where they arrested and held in custody a 28-year-old Brandon woman who has been charged with assault with a weapon. The police investigation is ongoing and the suspect was set to be released from custody when sober to appear in court at a later date.» The Brandon Sun
ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 11:30 AM
Crowds flock to Westman Multicultural Festival pavilions
The mild winter weather Friday night brought out crowds ready to take in the Westman Multicultural Festival.
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
COLIN CORNEAU/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Heartbreaker for Bantams
Wheat Kings fall to host Tigers
ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 1:51 AM | Wheat Kings
Concealed hatched found by police
ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 2:07 PM
-
ONLINE | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017 at 2:08 PM
-
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
-
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
-
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
-
PRINT | Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017
-
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 2:53 PM
-
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 12:52 PM
-
ONLINE | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 at 12:49 PM
-
PRINT | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 5:45 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:14 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:18 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:36 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:34 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 12:43 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:03 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:03 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:01 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:59 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:13 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:06 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 5:17 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:33 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 3:03 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:36 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 2:24 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:05 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:14 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:05 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:23 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:00 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:36 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:05 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:03 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:03 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:01 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 3:02 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 7:06 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 7:04 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 7:01 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:46 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:36 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:20 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:14 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:13 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:08 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:32 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 6:44 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 5:45 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 5:19 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 11:17 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 12:43 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:23 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:03 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 9:01 AM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 4:30 PM
-
CP ONLINE | Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017 at 3:02 AM
#Businessbuzz
Thanks for helping me make a go of it
-
Thanks for the opportunity to share with you
-
These are a few of my favourite beers
-
Granting Thomas and Wilson tenure a smart move by BU
-
In praise of a prudent budget
-
Revisiting Frei Brothers Cabernet good move
IAN FROESE/THE BRANDON SUN | Enlarge
Play day in the snow
Kiwanis Club looks for help
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Shriners team up with Waskada boy
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Brazilian students invade Carberry
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Gone Gardenin': Keeping that green thumb active
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Westman this Week
-
Design Life: Interior design trends to watch for 2017
PRINT | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 | Westman this Week
