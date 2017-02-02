Accessibility/Mobile Features
Vancouver rock band Marianas Trench hits the stage at the Keystone Centre Thursday evening. The band, formed in 2001, is touring with Shawn Hook and the show was making up for a Brandon date cancelled last October.

Vancouver rock band Marianas Trench hits the stage at the Keystone Centre Thursday evening. The band, formed in 2001, is touring with Shawn Hook and the show was making up for a Brandon date cancelled last October.

Pebble for rocks

Greg Rabe pebbles the ice at the Brandon Curling Club prior to some matches at the Keystone Centre on a recent afternoon.

Greg Rabe pebbles the ice at the Brandon Curling Club prior to some matches at the Keystone Centre on a recent afternoon.

Cool creation

Children and volunteers with artist collective Public City Architecture Inc. install coloured ice balls into the basketball court of the downtown YMCA on Thursday afternoon. The Winter Gardens project saw three temporary public art installations put up in downtown Brandon, with the other two being near Westman Immigrant Services and the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba.

Children and volunteers with artist collective Public City Architecture Inc. install coloured ice balls into the basketball court of the downtown YMCA on Thursday afternoon. The Winter Gardens project saw three temporary public art installations put up in downtown Brandon, with the other two being near Westman Immigrant Services and the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba.

A light to dispel darkness

The Very Reverend Don Bernhardt lights candles, one each to symbolize each of the men killed in Quebec City's mosque attack earlier this week, during an interfaith vigil, Wednesday evening at St. Matthew's Cathedral. Members of the community came together in a service featuring Christian and Islamic readings.

The Very Reverend Don Bernhardt lights candles, one each to symbolize each of the men killed in Quebec City's mosque attack earlier this week, during an interfaith vigil, Wednesday evening at St. Matthew's Cathedral. Members of the community came together in a service featuring Christian and Islamic readings.

Outstanding principal

George Fitton School principal Gail McDonald has been named one of Canada’s Outstanding Principals of 2017. McDonald is one of 40 principals from across Canada to receive the honour.

George Fitton School principal Gail McDonald has been named one of Canada's Outstanding Principals of 2017. McDonald is one of 40 principals from across Canada to receive the honour.

Frosty songs

Wayne Twerdochlib plays a tune outside a shop near Thirty-fourth Street and Victoria Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Twerdochlib, who's been singing all his life, had a short session with cold northern winds cutting short his busking.

Wayne Twerdochlib plays a tune outside a shop near Thirty-fourth Street and Victoria Avenue, Tuesday afternoon. Twerdochlib, who's been singing all his life, had a short session with cold northern winds cutting short his busking.

Propane truck fire

Blue Hills RCMP were called to this propane truck fire around 5:35 p.m. on Monday at the Co-op propane centre north of Brandon. RCMP cleared the area and shutdown Highway 10 for safety due to risk of an explosion. Brandon firefighters put the blaze out and the highway was reopened in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt, and the fire isn't suspicious.

Blue Hills RCMP were called to this propane truck fire around 5:35 p.m. on Monday at the Co-op propane centre north of Brandon. RCMP cleared the area and shutdown Highway 10 for safety due to risk of an explosion. Brandon firefighters put the blaze out and the highway was reopened in less than 30 minutes. No one was hurt, and the fire isn't suspicious.

Showing support

David Winter drops off a bouquet of flowers to the Brandon Islamic Centre during Isha prayers on Monday. Brandon has joined other communities across Canada in an outpouring of sympathies following Sunday’s attack at a Quebec City mosque.

David Winter drops off a bouquet of flowers to the Brandon Islamic Centre during Isha prayers on Monday. Brandon has joined other communities across Canada in an outpouring of sympathies following Sunday's attack at a Quebec City mosque.

Can you jig it?

The Parkland Tappers perform during the square dancing competition at the 2017 Dakota Nation Winterfest at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. The yearly event, which wraps up today, includes a Pow wow, volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments, a strong man competition and a variety of other entertainment.

The Parkland Tappers perform during the square dancing competition at the 2017 Dakota Nation Winterfest at the Keystone Centre on Saturday. The yearly event, which wraps up today, includes a Pow wow, volleyball, basketball and hockey tournaments, a strong man competition and a variety of other entertainment.

Proud multicultural country

Veronique Ironstand with the group Mauritian Roots sings for a crowd at the Mauritian Pavilion at St. Matthew's Cathedral during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

Veronique Ironstand with the group Mauritian Roots sings for a crowd at the Mauritian Pavilion at St. Matthew's Cathedral during the Westman Multicultural Festival on Friday evening.

Missing teen may be in Brandon area

A missing 15-year-old girl may be in the Brandon area, RCMP believes.

Police said Hailey Boubard of Fort Alexander left her grandmother’s home the evening of Jan. 30 and did not return home.

RCMP is concerned for the youth’s well being, who may be in the Brandon area with a male youth she knows.

The teenager, described as indigenous, was last seen wearing ...

Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:53 PM

  • Arrested man threatens to kill cop

    While being transported to jail early Friday morning, a man threatened to kill a member of the police and attack his family. 

    Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:48 PM

  • Police stop drunken woman twice

    Brandon police returned twice to the same residence Friday night to stop a drunken woman from causing a disturbance.

    Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 5:43 PM

  • Four arrested for Souris vehicle thefts

    Four males from Souris have been arrested in connection with some recent motor vehicle thefts in their community.

    Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at 3:22 PM

  • Home invasion suspect acquitted

    A man who was accused of taking part in a home invasion has been acquitted of all charges by a judge who said he just couldn’t trust the testimony of two co-accused.

    Friday, Feb. 3, 2017

