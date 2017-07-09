13 hospitalized after fire tears through seniors' residence north of Montreal

TERREBONE, Que. - Police say an overnight fire that tore through a seniors' residence northeast of Montreal could be criminal in nature.
Forty-three seniors were evacuated from the Oasis residence in Terrebonne, including a 94-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Twelve other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.
Local television footage showed residents standing on their balconies calling for help when firefighters arrived on the scene at about 1:30 Sunday morning.
About 70 firefighters fought the blaze, which appeared to be under control by around 6 a.m.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.
