13 hospitalized after fire tears through seniors' residence north of Montreal

TERREBONE, Que. - Police say an overnight fire that tore through a seniors' residence northeast of Montreal could be criminal in nature.

Forty-three seniors were evacuated from the Oasis residence in Terrebonne, including a 94-year-old woman who was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Twelve other people were hospitalized for smoke inhalation.

Local television footage showed residents standing on their balconies calling for help when firefighters arrived on the scene at about 1:30 Sunday morning.

About 70 firefighters fought the blaze, which appeared to be under control by around 6 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze.