Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

15-year-old girl shot in stomach outside metro station north of Montreal

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 8:07 AM | Comments: 0

MONTREAL - A 15-year-old girl is recovering in hospital after being shot in the stomach shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

Police say the girl was with friends outside a metro station in Laval, north of Montreal, when she was hit.

Const. Franco Di Genova says her injuries are not life threatening and she'll likely remain in hospital for two to three days.

Police say a dispute among several people preceded the shooting but add they don't believe it was connected to street gangs.

Di Genova says investigators haven't been able to question the victim yet but have spoken with her friends who are co-operating.

He says police have not made any arrests.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media