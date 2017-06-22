June 22, 2017

Brandon
15° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

$50M breakdown-prone ferry to Fogo Island out of service with ice damage

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/22/2017 2:55 PM

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - The ferry to Fogo Island, one of Newfoundland's prime tourism destinations, is out of service once again with ice damage to its hull.

The $50-million MV Veteran has had a history of mechanical flaws since it was launched with fanfare in 2015.

A provincial government spokesman says repairs will take two or three weeks after unusually heavy spring ice.

Brian Scott says costs of about $350,000 are not covered under warranty.

The Romanian-built vessel was out of service for several weeks last year with propulsion issues and other mechanical glitches.

The Veteran's sister ship, MV Legionnaire, is taking over the popular Fogo and Change islands run as summer tourism ramps up.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store