A breakdown of federal spending for public transit, green projects

OTTAWA - The federal government has let the provinces and territories know how much they will receive under a portion of the new long-term infrastructure program. The figures below represent each region's base funding amount plus a top-up — based on recent census data — for green, cultural and rural projects, plus transit ridership.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Newfoundland and Labrador: $109,071,324

Prince Edward Island: $27,063,775

Nova Scotia: $289,589,324

New Brunswick: $165,202,662

Quebec: $5,182,392,771

Ontario: $8,340,401,116

Manitoba: $546,139,840

Saskatchewan: $307,871,025

Alberta: $2,096,548,228

British Columbia: $2,691,101,894

Yukon: $9,944,170

Northwest Territories: $8,344,774

Nunavut: $6,067,664

TOTAL: $19,779,738,568

---

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

Newfoundland and Labrador: $302,364,807

Prince Edward Island: $228,147,387

Nova Scotia: $381,914,606

New Brunswick: $347,151,232

Quebec: $1,808,076,797

Ontario: $2,848,855,330

Manitoba: $451,790,568

Saskatchewan: $416,334,673

Alberta: $1,001,082,871

British Columbia: $1,115,494,721

Yukon: $207,065,850

Northwest Territories: $208,230,295

Nunavut: $207,079,637

TOTAL: $9,523,588,774

---

COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND RECREATION

Newfoundland and Labrador: $39,768,539

Prince Edward Island: $29,060,925

Nova Scotia: $51,245,475

New Brunswick: $46,230,038

Quebec: $257,003,028

Ontario: $407,159,893

Manitoba: $61,326,732

Saskatchewan: $56,211,382

Alberta: $140,575,109

British Columbia: $157,081,719

Yukon: $26,019,416

Northwest Territories: $26,187,414

Nunavut: $26,021,405

TOTAL: $1,323,891,073

---

RURAL, NORTHERN

Newfoundland and Labrador: $104,638,175

Prince Edward Island: $82,705,236

Nova Scotia: $105,743,756

New Brunswick: $14,633,636

Quebec: $288,465,324

Ontario: $250,067,117

Manitoba: $112,819,014

Saskatchewan: $115,905,927

Alberta: $159,650,831

British Columbia: $166,001,827

Yukon: $202,587,865

Northwest Territories: $328,014,343

Nunavut: $327,592,915

TOTAL: $2,358,825,966

___

OVERALL

Newfoundland and Labrador: $555,842,846

Prince Edward Island: $366,977,323

Nova Scotia: $828,493,161

New Brunswick: $673,217,569

Quebec: $7,535,937,919

Ontario: $11,846,483,456

Manitoba: $1,172,076,153

Saskatchewan: $896,323,008

Alberta: $3,397,857,038

British Columbia: $4,129,680,161

Yukon: $445,617,300

Northwest Territories: $570,776,826

Nunavut: $566,761,621

TOTAL: $32,986,044,381

(Source: Infrastructure Canada)