July 6, 2017

Brandon
20° C, Sunny

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

A breakdown of federal spending for public transit, green projects

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 07/6/2017 10:11 AM

OTTAWA - The federal government has let the provinces and territories know how much they will receive under a portion of the new long-term infrastructure program. The figures below represent each region's base funding amount plus a top-up — based on recent census data — for green, cultural and rural projects, plus transit ridership.

PUBLIC TRANSIT

Newfoundland and Labrador: $109,071,324

Prince Edward Island: $27,063,775

Nova Scotia: $289,589,324

New Brunswick: $165,202,662

Quebec: $5,182,392,771

Ontario: $8,340,401,116

Manitoba: $546,139,840

Saskatchewan: $307,871,025

Alberta: $2,096,548,228

British Columbia: $2,691,101,894

Yukon: $9,944,170

Northwest Territories: $8,344,774

Nunavut: $6,067,664

TOTAL: $19,779,738,568

---

GREEN INFRASTRUCTURE

Newfoundland and Labrador: $302,364,807

Prince Edward Island: $228,147,387

Nova Scotia: $381,914,606

New Brunswick: $347,151,232

Quebec: $1,808,076,797

Ontario: $2,848,855,330

Manitoba: $451,790,568

Saskatchewan: $416,334,673

Alberta: $1,001,082,871

British Columbia: $1,115,494,721

Yukon: $207,065,850

Northwest Territories: $208,230,295

Nunavut: $207,079,637

TOTAL: $9,523,588,774

---

COMMUNITY, CULTURE AND RECREATION

Newfoundland and Labrador: $39,768,539

Prince Edward Island: $29,060,925

Nova Scotia: $51,245,475

New Brunswick: $46,230,038

Quebec: $257,003,028

Ontario: $407,159,893

Manitoba: $61,326,732

Saskatchewan: $56,211,382

Alberta: $140,575,109

British Columbia: $157,081,719

Yukon: $26,019,416

Northwest Territories: $26,187,414

Nunavut: $26,021,405

TOTAL: $1,323,891,073

---

RURAL, NORTHERN

Newfoundland and Labrador: $104,638,175

Prince Edward Island: $82,705,236

Nova Scotia: $105,743,756

New Brunswick: $14,633,636

Quebec: $288,465,324

Ontario: $250,067,117

Manitoba: $112,819,014

Saskatchewan: $115,905,927

Alberta: $159,650,831

British Columbia: $166,001,827

Yukon: $202,587,865

Northwest Territories: $328,014,343

Nunavut: $327,592,915

TOTAL: $2,358,825,966

___

OVERALL

Newfoundland and Labrador: $555,842,846

Prince Edward Island: $366,977,323

Nova Scotia: $828,493,161

New Brunswick: $673,217,569

Quebec: $7,535,937,919

Ontario: $11,846,483,456

Manitoba: $1,172,076,153

Saskatchewan: $896,323,008

Alberta: $3,397,857,038

British Columbia: $4,129,680,161

Yukon: $445,617,300

Northwest Territories: $570,776,826

Nunavut: $566,761,621

TOTAL: $32,986,044,381

(Source: Infrastructure Canada)

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store