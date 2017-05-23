Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

A by-the-numbers look at the incomes of parents and children at age 30

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 2:03 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - A new study from Statistics Canada says that Canadian children have, on average, fared better financially than their parents. The study compared family incomes of parents and children at age 30 and at age 40 for those who hit those ages between 2000 and 2014. Here are some of the figures from the report, all in 2015 dollars:

For children born in 1963...

Parent's average family income at age 40: $44,099

Child's average family income at age 40: $55,993

For children born in 1970...

Parent's average family income at age 30: $33,683

Child's average family income at age 30: $40,502

Parent's average family income at age 40: $45,483

Child's average family income at age 40: $63,695

For children born in 1974...

Parent's average family income at age 30: $32,759

Child's average family income at age 30: $41,711

Parent's average family income at age 40: $46,986

Child's average family income at age 40: $66,923

For children born in 1980...

Parent's average family income at age 30: $35,366

Child's average family income at age 30: $47,189

For children born in 1984...

Parent's average family income at age 30: $37,899

Child's average family income at age 30: $50,018

