A by-the-numbers look at the incomes of parents and children at age 30

OTTAWA - A new study from Statistics Canada says that Canadian children have, on average, fared better financially than their parents. The study compared family incomes of parents and children at age 30 and at age 40 for those who hit those ages between 2000 and 2014. Here are some of the figures from the report, all in 2015 dollars:
For children born in 1963...
Parent's average family income at age 40: $44,099
Child's average family income at age 40: $55,993
For children born in 1970...
Parent's average family income at age 30: $33,683
Child's average family income at age 30: $40,502
Parent's average family income at age 40: $45,483
Child's average family income at age 40: $63,695
For children born in 1974...
Parent's average family income at age 30: $32,759
Child's average family income at age 30: $41,711
Parent's average family income at age 40: $46,986
Child's average family income at age 40: $66,923
For children born in 1980...
Parent's average family income at age 30: $35,366
Child's average family income at age 30: $47,189
For children born in 1984...
Parent's average family income at age 30: $37,899
Child's average family income at age 30: $50,018
