June 30, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

A by-the-numbers look at the main Canada Day celebration on Parliament Hill

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/30/2017 3:12 PM

OTTAWA - The Canada Day stage on Parliament Hill (the biggest one ever) is set for 150th birthday celebrations on Saturday in the nation's capital. Here's a by-the-numbers look at preparations in Ottawa.

600: Volunteers working Canada Day on Parliament Hill.

168: Total number of performances at the three Canada Day festivity sites in the capital region.

345: Number of performers and artists participating.

15,000: Individual fireworks that will be set off from five different launching sites near Parliament Hill for the nighttime show that will last for 20 minutes and 17 seconds.

80: Canadian Heritage employees who have planned Canada Day events on Parliament Hill

32: Portable washrooms on Parliament Hill, split evenly between the east and west sides of the lawn.

35: Portable washrooms on Wellington Street, inside the security zone and across from Parliament Hill in the parking lot of the former U.S. embassy at 100 Wellington St.

4: Accessible portable washrooms on Parliament Hill, plus four more on Wellington Street

(Source: Canadian Heritage)

