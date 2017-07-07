A chronological look at Canadian-born Omar Khadr's legal odyssey

TORONTO - A look at the long legal odyssey of Canadian-born Omar Khadr:

July 27, 2002: Khadr, 15, allegedly throws grenade that kills United States Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer during an American attack on a compound in Afghanistan. A badly wounded Khadr is taken prisoner.

October 2002: Khadr is transferred to Guantanamo Bay.

February 2003: Investigators from the RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service interview Khadr at Guantanamo.

Aug. 10, 2005: Federal Court judge says Canadian agencies, including CSIS, violated Khadr's rights by giving information from interviews with him to U.S. investigators.

Nov. 7, 2005: The U.S. military charges Khadr with conspiracy, attempted murder and aiding the enemy.

March 17, 2008: Khadr alleges he was threatened with rape and violence by interrogators seeking a confession.

May 23, 2008: The Supreme Court of Canada concludes Canadian officials illegally shared information about Khadr with the U.S.

Aug. 14, 2009: The Federal Court of Appeal upholds a ruling requiring Ottawa to press for Khadr's return from Guantanamo Bay.

Jan. 29, 2010: The Supreme Court overturns court orders that the Canadian government should repatriate Khadr, despite agreeing his human rights were violated.

Aug. 9, 2010: Khadr pleads not guilty to five war crimes charges, including murder. Judge Col. Patrick Parrish rules Khadr's confessions admissible.

Oct. 25, 2010: Khadr changes his plea to guilty on all five counts; gets opportunity to apply for a transfer to a Canadian prison after one more year at Gitmo.

Oct. 31, 2010: Khadr is sentenced to 40 years in prison but pre-trial deal limits sentence to eight more years.

April 2012: U.S. defence secretary signs off on Khadr's transfer.

Sept. 29, 2012: A U.S. military airplane brings Khadr to Canada. He is sent to Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont.

April 28, 2013: Khadr's lawyer says he plans to appeal his convictions.

May 28, 2013: Khadr is transferred to the maximum security Edmonton Institution.

Sept. 23, 2013: An Edmonton judge hears arguments on whether Khadr is serving a youth sentence and should be in a provincial jail.

Oct. 18, 2013: Khadr is denied transfer to a provincial jail.

Feb. 11, 2014: Khadr's lawyer confirms his client's move to medium-security Bowden Institution near Innisfail, Alta.

July 8, 2014: Alberta's Appeal Court allows Khadr to transfer to a provincial jail but his lawyers consent to a stay of the ruling.

March 26, 2015: Khadr asks for bail pending his appeal in the U.S. of his war-crimes conviction.

April 24, 2015: Alberta judge grants Khadr bail.

May 14, 2015: The Supreme Court rejects government efforts to have Khadr ruled an adult offender and says he should be in a provincial jail.

Aug. 19, 2015: Khadr is eligible for statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence as a youth.

Sept. 11, 2015: Alberta judge eases some bail conditions: Khadr's curfew is relaxed.

Sept. 18, 2015: Judge allows him to visit his grandparents in Toronto if he travels with his lawyer. He can also get rid of his monitoring bracelet.

March 2017: Khadr undergoes 19-hour operation in Edmonton on shoulder damaged during his capture in 2002.

April 2017: Khadr's official Canadian criminal record contains errors, such as referring to the military commission as "youth court," The Canadian Press reports.

July 4, 2017: Sources say the federal government will pay Khadr $10.5 million and apologize to settle his ongoing lawsuit against Ottawa.

July 7, 2017: Government publicly apologizes to Khadr. Sources say the $10.5 million payout has already taken place.