A chronological look at Canadian-born Omar Khadr's legal saga

TORONTO - A look at the long legal odyssey of Canadian-born Omar Khadr:
July 27, 2002: Khadr, 15, allegedly throws grenade that kills United States Sgt. 1st Class Christopher Speer during an American attack on a compound in Afghanistan. A badly wounded Khadr is taken prisoner.
October 2002: Khadr is transferred to Guantanamo Bay.
February 2003: Investigators from the RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service interview Khadr at Guantanamo.
Aug. 10, 2005: Federal Court judge says Canadian agencies, including CSIS, violated Khadr's rights by giving information from interviews with him to U.S. investigators.
Nov. 7, 2005: The U.S. military charges Khadr with conspiracy, attempted murder and aiding the enemy.
March 17, 2008: Khadr alleges he was threatened with rape and violence by interrogators seeking a confession.
May 23, 2008: The Supreme Court of Canada concludes Canadian officials illegally shared information about Khadr with the U.S.
Aug. 14, 2009: The Federal Court of Appeal upholds a ruling requiring Ottawa to press for Khadr's return from Guantanamo Bay.
Jan. 29, 2010: The Supreme Court overturns court orders that the Canadian government should repatriate Khadr, despite agreeing his human rights were violated.
Aug. 9, 2010: Khadr pleads not guilty to five war crimes charges, including murder. Judge Col. Patrick Parrish rules Khadr's confessions admissible.
Oct. 25, 2010: Khadr changes his plea to guilty on all five counts; gets opportunity to apply for a transfer to a Canadian prison after one more year at Gitmo.
Oct. 31, 2010: Khadr is sentenced to 40 years in prison but pre-trial deal limits sentence to eight more years.
April 2012: U.S. defence secretary signs off on Khadr's transfer.
Sept. 29, 2012: A U.S. military airplane brings Khadr to Canada. He is sent to Millhaven Institution near Kingston, Ont.
April 28, 2013: Khadr's lawyer says he plans to appeal his convictions.
May 28, 2013: Khadr is transferred to the maximum security Edmonton Institution.
Sept. 23, 2013: An Edmonton judge hears arguments on whether Khadr is serving a youth sentence and should be in a provincial jail.
Oct. 18, 2013: Khadr is denied transfer to a provincial jail.
Feb. 11, 2014: Khadr's lawyer confirms his client's move to medium-security Bowden Institution near Innisfail, Alta.
July 8, 2014: Alberta's Appeal Court allows Khadr to transfer to a provincial jail but his lawyers consent to a stay of the ruling.
March 26, 2015: Khadr asks for bail pending his appeal in the U.S. of his war-crimes conviction.
April 24, 2015: Alberta judge grants Khadr bail.
May 14, 2015: The Supreme Court rejects government efforts to have Khadr ruled an adult offender and says he should be in a provincial jail.
Aug. 19, 2015: Khadr is eligible for statutory release after serving two-thirds of his sentence as a youth.
Sept. 11, 2015: Alberta judge eases some bail conditions: Khadr's curfew is relaxed.
Sept. 18, 2015: Judge allows him to visit his grandparents in Toronto if he travels with his lawyer. He can also get rid of his monitoring bracelet.
March 2017: Khadr undergoes 19-hour operation in Edmonton on shoulder damaged during his capture in 2002.
April 2017: Khadr's official Canadian criminal record contains errors, such as referring to the military commission as "youth court," The Canadian Press reports.
July 4, 2017: Sources say the federal government will pay Khadr $10.5 million and apologize to settle his ongoing lawsuit against Ottawa.
The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.
Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.