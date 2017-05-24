A list of some proposed changes to Alberta's workplace rules

EDMONTON - Alberta's NDP government on Wednesday tabled the first major overhaul of the province's workplace rules in almost 30 years. Here are some of the proposed changes in the Fair and Family-friendly Workplaces Act:

— Guaranteed job protection for people taking unpaid leave for illness, injury, personal and family responsibility, bereavement, domestic violence or disappearance of a child. An individual must have worked for an employer for 90 days to qualify.

— Job protection for maternity leave extended to 16 weeks from 15 weeks. Parental leave extended to 52 weeks from 37 weeks.

— Minimum 30-minute break (paid or unpaid) for every five hours of consecutive employment.

— Employers would no longer be able to apply to pay people with disabilities less than the minimum wage.

— Minimum work age raised to 13 from 12.

— Overtime would be banked at 1.5 hours for every hour worked instead of straight time.

— Overtime could be banked for up to six months.

— Minimum annual vacation would be two weeks off and paid at a rate of at least four per cent of an employee's salary.

— Unions could be certified without a secret ballot if more than 65 per cent of employees had verified membership cards. Less than 66 per cent would still require a vote.

— Essential services rules extended to continuing-care sector, health-care labs and blood-supply workers to ensure key staff are on the job during labour disputes.

— Family members employed on a family’s farm would be exempt from all employment standards.