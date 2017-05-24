Accessibility/Mobile Features
A look at the federal Conservative leadership race, by the numbers

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 24, 2017 at 4:04 PM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - A look at the federal Conservative leadership race, by the numbers.

445: Length, in days, of the leadership contest.

16: Number of people who officially entered.

3: Number of candidates who dropped out: Dan Lindsay, Tony Clement and Kevin O'Leary.

14: Number of names that will be on the ballot; O'Leary dropped out too late for his name to be removed.

100: Number of points each riding in the country is worth.

16,901: Number of points a candidate needs to win.

259,010: Paid party members eligible to vote.

2,729: Memberships removed from party rolls after investigations.

52: Party members in Nunavut, the lowest in the country.

114,508: Party members in Ontario, the highest in the country.

5: Millions of dollars each candidate can spend on their campaign.

4.6: Millions of dollars raised by all the candidates in the first three months of 2017.

