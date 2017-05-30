Accessibility/Mobile Features
The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

A look at what minimum-wage workers get paid across Canada

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 30, 2017 at 10:52 AM | Comments: 0

The Ontario government has announced plans to raise its minimum wage to $14 an hour on Jan. 1, 2018 and to $15 an hour the following year. Here's a look at what minimum-wage workers are paid across the country:

Alberta - $12.20 an hour, rising to $13.60 this year and reaching $15 an hour on Oct. 1, 2018.

British Columbia - $10.85. It's expected to rise to at least $11.25 this year.

Manitoba - $11. The government plans to raise it every year along with the rate of inflation.

New Brunswick - $11. Adjusted annually relative to the consumer price index.

Newfoundland & Labrador - $10.75 rising to $11 on Oct. 1, 2017.

Northwest Territories - $12.50

Nova Scotia - $10.85. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.

Nunavut - $13. Adjusted annually April 1.

Ontario - $11.40.

Prince Edward Island - $11.25.

Quebec - $10.75, rising to $11.25 per hour May 1.

Saskatchewan - $10.72. Adjusted annually Oct. 1 relative to the consumer price index and average hourly wage.

Yukon - $11.32. Adjusted annually April 1 based on the consumer price index.

Source: The Canadian Press, Retail Council of Canada

