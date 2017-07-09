A look by the numbers at the wildfires burning across British Columbia

ASHCROFT, B.C. - Here are some numbers on the wildfires that are burning across British Columbia:

Number of fires: There were 220 wildfires across B.C. at one point on Sunday. Ninety-eight new fires started on Saturday.

Firefighters on scene: More than 1,000 firefighters were either deployed or on days of rest. At least 200 contractors backed them up. An additional 300 firefighters recruited from other parts of Canada are expected to arrive on Monday and Tuesday.

Evacuees: The latest estimate is 7,000 people.

Fire sizes: The fires have burned an area of more than 236 square kilometres.

Hardest hit: The four biggest fires ranged in size from about 20 to 44 square kilometres and drove thousands from their homes in the communities of Ashcroft, Cache Creek, 100 Mile House, 105 Mile House, 108 Mile House, 150 Mile House and the Alexis Creek area.

Government financial response: B.C. announced a $100-million fund to help communities and residents rebuild. The fund includes $600 that will be made immediately available by electronic transfer through the Red Cross to people who have registered after being forced from their homes.

Federal help: Three Canadian Armed Forces Griffon helicopters were expected to arrive in Kelowna on Sunday and some larger fixed-wing aircraft are to arrive over the next few days. The aircraft would be on standby and ready to help wherever they were needed, but they would not be assisting with fire suppression at this time.