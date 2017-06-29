June 29, 2017

Brandon
20° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect
Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

About 10 children suffer minor injuries in school bus crash north of Montreal

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/29/2017 1:26 PM

BOISBRIAND, Que. - Quebec provincial police say about 10 children were slightly injured after their school bus collided with a truck just north of Montreal this morning.

The bus ended up in a ditch following the accident in Boisbriand.

Police say the bus was carrying 34 children aged between six and 16.

The injured kids were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Ten adults were also on the bus, which was heading to an outing as part of a day camp.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store