Activist vying for non-binary birth certificate taking N.L. to court

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - A transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government.

Gemma Hickey has filed an application with the province's Supreme Court in St. John's challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act, saying it is unconstitutional and violates provincial and federal human rights legislation.

Gemma Hickey stands on the steps of the Supreme Court in St. John's NL on Friday on June 23 2017. Hickey a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government as part of a crusade to have genders other than male and female formally recognized. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly

Hickey applied for a non-binary birth certificate in April and is believed to be the first in Canada to do so.

On the change-of-sex designation form there were only two options — male or female — so Hickey wrote in "non-binary" and checked it off.

Hickey says Service NL is still considering the application, and Hickey is without a birth certificate in the meantime, as the original was submitted with the application.

The case will be in Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court on July 28.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. Headlines on a previous version incorrectly stated that Hickey was denied a non-binary birth certificate.