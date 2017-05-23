Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Air Canada Centre in Toronto adding more security staff after Manchester bombing

By: David Friend, The Canadian Press

Tuesday, May. 23, 2017 at 10:58 AM | Comments: 0

TORONTO - Heightened security is planned for Toronto's Air Canada Centre after the suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

Dave Haggith, a spokesman for the ACC's owner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, says more security staff will be on the grounds at upcoming events.

He declined to offer details on whether other security measures would also be taken. Toronto police say they have no reason to believe there's an increased threat level in the city.

Related Items

  1. Articles

The move follows the concert attack late Monday, which left 22 people dead and caused mass panic at the Manchester Arena.

Haggith says the ACC regularly works with local and national law enforcement to monitor any perceived threats.

In recent years, the venue began ramping up security with walk-through metal detectors and bomb-sniffing dogs.

"You're going to find every venue is at a heightened awareness," Haggith says.

"Something like the incident that happened yesterday brings a much more public focus to it."

Follow @dfriend on Twitter.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media