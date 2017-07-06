Air quality advisory issued for southwestern Ontario by Environment Canada

SARNIA, Ont. - Environment Canada has issued an air quality alert for part of southwestern Ontario.

The agency says high levels of air pollution could develop Thursday afternoon in Watford, Pinery Park, Eastern Lambton County, Sarnia, Petrolia and Western Lambton County.

Environment Canada says hot and sunny conditions are expected to cause increasing ground-level ozone concentrations in the area.

It says moderate risk air quality values are expected throughout the day with the potential of local high risk values in Sarnia that may persist for several hours.

It warns some people may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.