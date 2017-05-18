Alberta aims to speed up orphan well cleanup with $235-million loan

CARSTAIRS, Alta. - Alberta's NDP government is trying to speed up the cleanup of orphan oil and gas wells with a $235-million loan.

Legislation has been introduced to allow the province to lend the money to the Orphan Well Association.

The industry-funded association works to remove equipment, seal wells and ensure safety at orphan well sites.

Wells are deemed orphans when nobody is legally responsible for closing and cleaning them.

The number of orphan wells have been growing in Alberta due to the economic downturn.

The province estimates the loan will help create up to 1,650 new jobs over the next three years.