Alberta Attorney General Kathleen Ganley expecting first child

CALGARY - Alberta's justice minister and her husband are expecting their first child.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley teared up as she announced Kathleen Ganley is pregnant.

She says it will be the first time that she knows of in Canada that a sitting attorney general has given birth while in office.

Fellow MLAs Stephanie McLean and Brandy Payne were both pregnant when they were appointed to cabinet last year.

Notley announced the news alongside Ganley and McLean before revealing the province's most popular baby names in 2016.

For the third year in a row, Liam topped the names for boys and Olivia topped the list for girls.