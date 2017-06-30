June 30, 2017

Brandon
19° C, Partly cloudy

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Subscriber Notice. Click for more details...

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

National Breaking News

Alberta court orders new trial for man acquitted of murdering indigenous woman

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/30/2017 5:26 PM

EDMONTON - The Alberta Court of Appeal has ordered a new trial in the case of an Ontario trucker who was acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of an indigenous woman.

A jury found Bradley Barton not guilty last September in the 2011 death of Cindy Gladue.

Gladue was a sex-trade worker whose body was found in a bathtub in an Edmonton motel room.

She bled to death after a night of what Barton called consensual, rough sex.

The Court of Appeal says there were serious legal errors during the trial, including how the judge charged the jury about Barton's conduct and on the law of sexual assault relating to consent.

The appeal panel says these errors negatively compromised the jury's ability to properly assess the evidence and apply the law correctly.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

The Brandon Sun is not accepting comments on this story.

Why aren't comments accepted on this story? See our Commenting Terms and Conditions.

Photo Store