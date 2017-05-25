Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Alberta Energy Regulator to reconsider Suncor tailings plan it rejected

By: The Canadian Press

Thursday, May. 25, 2017 at 11:49 AM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - Alberta's energy watchdog has agreed to reconsider its rejection of a plan by oilsands giant Suncor to clean up its tailings ponds.

The Alberta Energy Regulator denied the Calgary-based company's applications in March, saying they did not satisfy requirements and a new proposal was needed.

Suncor (TSX:SU) had proposed using a water cap to contain the toxic ponds which contain fine clay particles, bitumen and other chemicals left behind after mining and upgrading.

The regulator says in a letter to a Suncor vice-president that it has reviewed the company's request for reconsideration and decided that it would be appropriate in this case.

The regulator says it was not aware of technology Suncor plans to use to treat the tailings and that should be considered in its assessment.

It says it accepts Suncor's explanation that it could not share details about the technology before receiving a patent for it.

"The AER would ask that Suncor inform the AER of any such restrictions and potential delays so as to avoid this situation in future," the letter reads.

"Given these unusual circumstances, the AER will reconsider the applications."

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media