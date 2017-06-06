Accessibility/Mobile Features
National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Alberta school bus driver charged with drunk driving after bus hits tree

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 1:59 PM | Comments: 0

RED DEER, Alta. - A school bus driver is facing drunk driving charges after a bus hit a tree in Red Deer, Alta.

RCMP say it happened Monday afternoon in the Vanier Woods neighbourhood.

A witness told police the bus collided with a tree and a sign, then continued driving through the neighbourhood for short distance before stopping.

EMS assessed the driver and the children and said there were no injuries.

Children between the ages of five and 12 were on the bus.

Shelly Joy Kolodychuk, who is 42 and from Red Deer, is to appear in court on July 12 on several charges, including impaired driving and dangerous driving.

