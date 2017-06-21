Alberta triple murder trial hears about DNA links between suspect and victims

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. - The jury in an Alberta triple murder trial has heard that blood found on the accused killer's boot was a match to the two-year-old victim.

RCMP DNA expert Janice Lyons examined several blood samples relating to the deaths of little Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and her father Terry Blanchette.

Cheyenne Dunbar leaves the trial of Derek Saretzky, charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the 2015 deaths of Terry Blanchette, his two-year-old daughter Hailey Dunbar-Blanchette and Hanne Meketech, in Lethbridge, Alta., Wednesday, June 21, 2017.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Lyons says blood on one of Derek Saretzky's boots was found to be Hailey's, but no DNA could be retrieved from the firepit where the girl's remains were found.

Lyons says DNA from Terry Blanchette was found at both Blanchette's home and in a white van owned by the Saretzky family.

Saretzky is charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

The third victim was senior Hanne Meketech, who was killed five days before the father and daughter.