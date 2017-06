TORONTO - Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.

The new positions will include software developers, engineers and programmers.

This Sept. 6, 2012 photo shows an Amazon logo. Technology giant Amazon Canada announced Tuesday that it will hire an additional 200 workers at its downtown Toronto office.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Reed Saxon

The office already employs 600 workers.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne and a number of Amazon officials were on hand for the announcement.