Amnesty says no evidence for France to jail Ottawa professor, urges PM to act

OTTAWA - The lawyer for an Ottawa professor jailed in France despite numerous court rulings citing insufficient evidence against him says his client is being held for political purposes.

Donald Bayne says France is keeping Hassan Diab behind bars so it won't be seen as soft on terrorism after a spate of recent attacks.

Rania Tfaily, Hassan Diab's wife, looks on as lawyer Donald Bayne responds to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Wednesday June 21, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Bayne says the Trudeau government is acting like a "passive little brother" to France because it is not seriously examining evidence he says clears Diab of any involvement in a fatal 1980 synagogue attack in Paris.

The professor denies any involvement in the attack.

Amnesty International, the Canadian Association of University Teachers and Diab's family question his continued imprisonment, given that French investigating judges have ruled six times he should be released on bail.

All of the release orders have been overturned on appeal.