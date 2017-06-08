Arctic pack ice off Newfoundland eases, freeing three trapped vessels

Arctic pack ice that besieged Newfoundland's northeastern coast is showing signs of easing as three fishing boats stuck in thick ice floes returned safely to shore Thursday.

Trevor Hodgson, the Canadian Coast Guard's superintendent of ice operations for the Atlantic region, said the vessels trapped for days off the coast of La Scie, N.L., made it back without the assistance of an icebreaker.

He said conditions are expected to improve in the coming days as southerly winds push the dense Arctic ice out to sea.

But Hodgson said fishermen and other seafarers should check the region's ice charts regularly as the pack ice could stall around traditional offshore fishing grounds.

The heavy pack ice, more than two metres thick in some areas, has created treacherous conditions for boats and prompted ferries and commercial ships to enlist the Coast Guard's icebreaker services long after the ice has normally cleared.

Five fishermen were rescued Wednesday from the Avalon Princess fishing boat, which started to take on water after getting stuck in the ice.