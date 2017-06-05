Accessibility/Mobile Features
Arguments over bail being heard for suspect in missing Manitoba woman's death

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, Jun. 5, 2017 at 12:08 PM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - A bail hearing is underway for a man accused of killing a Manitoba woman whose body was found last week in a farm field after she vanished almost 10 months ago in Winnipeg.

Christine Wood, who was 21, was from the Oxford House First Nation and disappeared in August while she and her parents were in the city.

Brett Overby, who is 30, is charged with second-degree murder.

Wood's remains were found on Thursday by a farmer who was checking his crops.

Overby was charged in April at which time police said they had found evidence in his house.

The court has issued a publication ban that forbids the reporting of the contents of the bail hearing.

