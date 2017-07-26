Art Gallery of N.S. dealt major blow as board rejects bulk of Leibovitz collection

HALIFAX - A federal board has rejected the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia's application to certify a multi-million-dollar collection of iconic photographs by famed American artist Annie Leibovitz as "cultural property" of outstanding significance.

The decision is a major blow to the Halifax gallery, which has held the famous portraits in storage for four years, and casts a shadow over the prospects of organizing an exhibit of the photographer's works.

A gallery spokesman says the Canadian Cultural Property Export Review Board concluded that the bulk of the photographs did not meet the criteria for "outstanding significance" or "national importance," crucial for tax incentives for the Toronto family that donated the collection to the gallery.

Colin Stinson says the gallery is "extremely disappointed" and disagrees with the federal board's decision, noting that Leibovitz is one of the most influential photographers of her time.