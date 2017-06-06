Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

At least 2,458 Canadians died from opioid-related overdose last year: data

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 11:16 AM | Comments: 0

OTTAWA - New national figures released by public health officials show an estimated 2,458 people died in Canada from opioid-related overdoses in 2016.

The data from the Public Health Agency of Canada suggests a death rate of 8.8 per cent per 100,000 people, and that the West is feeling the brunt of the impact.

The agency says data from Quebec is not currently available.

The numbers were released by the agency on behalf of a federal, provincial and territorial advisory committee on the opioid overdose epidemic.

The committee, created in December 2016, is chaired by Canada's interim chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief public health officer.

Health Canada says opioids affect the part of the brain that controls breathing and taking more pills than the body can handle can cause breathing to slow, contributing to unconsciousness and death.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media