National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

B.C. Greens-NDP call joint news conference to make 'significant' announcement

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 3:21 PM | Comments: 0

VICTORIA - British Columbia's New Democrats and the Green party have called a joint news conference within the next hour to make a "significant announcement about the future of B.C.'s government."

NDP Leader John Horgan and Green Leader Andrew Weaver will attend the news conference at the provincial legislature.

Negotiations between the Greens, NDP and Christy Clark's Liberals have been ongoing since the May 9 election which resulted in a minority government.

The election did not produce a clear winner in the 87-seat legislature, with the Liberals taking 43 seats, the NDP 41 and the Greens three, leaving the Green party with the balance of power.

Both Horgan and Weaver have said in past news conferences that their parties share common goals like electoral reform, opposition to the Kinder Morgan pipeline and reforming campaign financing.

Weaver, who attended a rugby game with Horgan on Sunday in the Victoria area suggested that he might be prepared to announce a deal with either the NDP or Liberals on Tuesday.

