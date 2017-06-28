B.C. man says he used Facebook to express concerns, not to support terrorists

VANCOUVER - A British Columbia man accused of using his Facebook account to express support of "lone wolf" terrorists in the name of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant says he was on social media to "shine a light" on atrocities in the Middle East.

Othman Hamdan told the B.C. Supreme Court today his posts highlighted government clashes against citizens during the Arab Spring that started in Tunisia in late 2010 and spread to Syria and elsewhere.

Hamdan says he was concerned about rape being used as a weapon of war against women and the deaths of young men and even children so he started expressing his views in support of people who were being "squashed."

The 36-year-old resident of Fort St. John has pleaded not guilty to encouraging the commission of murder, assault and mischief as well as inducing and instructing someone to carry out a terrorist act.

Hamdan says he noticed Facebook accounts using an Islamic insignia were being deleted so he launched his own page using a pixilated form of the image to see what would happen, only to learn his page was suspended.

He says he abandoned his Islamic religion after moving to the United States in 1999 and converted to Christianity before dropping that and returning to his former religion, though he longer practises it.