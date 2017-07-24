Missing non-lethal grenade launcher, ammunition found: B.C. police

VANCOUVER - Mounties in British Columbia say a missing non-lethal grenade launcher has been found.

The force released a plea Monday looking for anyone who had information about a missing 40-millimetre Abrams Airborne Less Lethal Multi-Launcher and some related ammunition.

Online descriptions of the equipment say the multi-launcher is used by tactical teams to control crowds by firing ammunition such as pepper spray and rubber bullets.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Annie Linteau said that the equipment was believed to have fallen through the back hatch of a truck canopy as the vehicle travelled near the Golden Ears Bridge in Metro Vancouver early Sunday morning.

Linteau later said a member of the public contacted the RCMP saying they had recovered the launcher.

She says all of the missing items were accounted for an a review of the incident is underway.