B.C. veterinary group sorry for discrimination against South Asian members

By: The Canadian Press

Tuesday, Jun. 6, 2017 at 4:49 PM | Comments: 0

VANCOUVER - A group representing veterinarians across British Columbia has apologized for discriminating against South Asian members and is vowing to do better.

The College of Veterinarians of British Columbia has posted a statement on its website saying it made mistakes and is sorry for the loss of dignity, pain and suffering it caused a number of doctors.

The apology follows an October 2015 decision by the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, which found the college had engaged in systemic racism.

Thirteen veterinarians filed complaints between 2004 and 2005, alleging the college's disciplinary practices and English language requirements discriminated against them based on race, colour, ancestry and place of origin.

The tribunal's written decision ordered the college to pay each of the doctors between $2,000 and $35,000 in damages and to take steps to address "the effects of the discriminatory practices."

A statement posted recently on the college's website says the group wants to move forward and is working to improve relationships with all members.

