Big banks defend their records to MPs amid allegations of questionable practices

OTTAWA - Federal MPs are hearing from Canada's big banks as a parliamentary committee explores allegations of questionable sales practices at major financial institutions.

The committee launched the hearings following media reports citing unnamed employees at some banks who allege they were pressured to sell unnecessary products and services in order to boost profits and hit lofty sales objectives.

Representatives of the country's largest banks, including CIBC, Scotiabank, TD, BMO, National Bank and RBC, are testifying before the committee.

Officials from the big banks are denying the accusations and defending their practices by insisting they put the needs of their customers first, enforce codes of conduct, regularly seek staff and client feedback and address any inappropriate behaviour.

They all say the allegations in the reports, which were first broadcast by the CBC, are unacceptable and that all issues with client interactions are taken very seriously.

Last week, the committee heard allegations through first- and second-hand accounts made by former bank employees that workers feel pressure to hit unreasonable sales goals, entice clients into raising their credit-card limits and offer mortgages beyond what clients can reasonably afford.