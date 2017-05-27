Black bear that roamed around populated areas killed near Hawkesbury

HAWKESBURY, Ont. - Provincial police in Hawkesbury say a black bear that was spotted roaming around local communities over the past few days, was contained and then killed on Friday afternoon.
Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry personnel had set a trap for the animal after it was observed near Wendover and L'Orignal within the last week.
Police say a ministry technician dispatched the bear after perceiving that it was in poor health and a danger to the public.
Earlier this month Toronto police shot and killed a large male black bear as it roamed through backyards in an east end neighbourhood of the city.
