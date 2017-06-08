Bloc Quebecois leader apologizes to MP over her ex-chief of staff's conduct

OTTAWA - The 10 Bloc Quebecois MPs emerged from crisis talks with their leader to show a united front Thursday — a day after seven of them warned her she had to regain their confidence.

"Today is a day that has made us stronger in our will to work together and to help advance the Bloc Quebecois and Quebec independence," said Martine Ouellet.

Ouellet, who was only elected leader last March, apologized in public to Bloc MP Rheal Fortin for the conduct of her chief of staff, Louis-Philippe Dubois.

Dubois was fired Wednesday after a media report he allegedly tried to sully Fortin's reputation by leaking information about him and the law firm where he used to work.

"I acted extremely rapidly but if this (affair) has caused any harm, I apologize to Rheal and I have total confidence in him," Ouellet told a news conference after her lengthy meeting with the caucus.

Fortin served as interim Bloc leader for 18 months.

On Wednesday, seven Bloc MPs held a news conference during which they said Ouellet had to regain the confidence of her caucus.

"We learned that Louis-Philippe Dubois was working more against Bloc MPs than for the Bloc," House leader Gabriel Ste-Marie said.

"It was an enormous lack of judgment to have named Dubois as chief of staff. We told her (Ouellet) he didn't have the competencies and that he didn't have our confidence."

There was no indication on Thursday as to what Ouellet said or did to regain the confidence of the caucus.

Ouellet has not been elected to the Commons and continues to sit as an Independent in Quebec's legislature after a long stint with the Parti Quebecois.