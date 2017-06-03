Accessibility/Mobile Features
The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Body of missing woman Christine Wood found near Winnipeg, police say

By: The Canadian Press

Saturday, Jun. 3, 2017 at 11:42 AM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - Police in Winnipeg say they have located the body of Christine Wood in a farm field east of the city.

At a news conference today, police say the 21-year-old's body was found Thursday by a local land owner checking his crops.

They say an autopsy Friday confirmed her identity.

Wood was last seen alive Aug. 19, 2016, in Winnipeg when she was leaving a hotel near the airport.

The Oxford House First Nation resident was in the city with her parents visiting family.

In April, police declared her death a homicide and arrested a suspect, 30-year-old Brett Overby.

Police have alleged there was enough forensic evidence at Overby's home to charge him with second-degree murder.

At today's news conference, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Sheila North Wilson says Wood's parents are devastated by the news, but relieved to get some closure.

