Body of Toronto student, 15, recovered by police in Algonquin Park

TORONTO - Police say they have found the body of a Toronto high school student who disappeared Tuesday evening while swimming with a school group on a camping trip in Algonquin Park.

Police say the 15-year-old's body was found in Big Trout Lake around 3:25 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Toronto District School Board says the teen had been in the park since Sunday with 38 other high school students, as part of a summer school outdoor education program.

The board says he was swimming in the lake along with 22 other students when he disappeared underwater and did not resurface.

Police have not released the boy's name but his father identified him as Jeremiah Perry in an interview with a Toronto TV station.

The remaining students are still being transported out of their campsite.