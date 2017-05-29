Border services agency seizes 19 stolen vehicles from containers in April

HALIFAX - The Canada Border Services Agency says it intercepted eight shipments containing 19 stolen vehicles at the port of Halifax in April.

The agency says officers searched three containers destined for export on April 11 and determined that four vehicles were stolen.

More than a week later, officers found another four stolen vehicles in two export containers, while a third container examined the next day had six stolen vehicles.

The agency says its export unit searched two other shipments on April 27, finding five more stolen vehicles — bringing the total value of the 19 vehicles to about $650,000.

They have all been handed over to Halifax police as part of an ongoing investigation.

The agency says it has seized 39 vehicles valued at $1.5 million between Jan. 1, 2017, and April 30.