Boy, 8, found dead in Rushing River Provincial Park

By: The Canadian Press

Sunday, May. 21, 2017 at 10:46 AM | Comments: 0

Bryan Scott Photo Rushing River Provincial Park east of Kenora, Ont. An eight-year-old boy died in the park on the Victoria Day long weekend.

Bryan Scott Photo Rushing River Provincial Park east of Kenora, Ont. An eight-year-old boy died in the park on the Victoria Day long weekend.

KENORA, Ont. - Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.

OPP say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person.

They say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead.

A post-mortem is being scheduled.

