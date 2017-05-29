Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Boyd Group buying Ontario-based Assured Automotive for $193.6 million

By: The Canadian Press

Monday, May. 29, 2017 at 6:21 AM | Comments: 0

WINNIPEG - The Boyd Group will more than double its presence in Canada by acquiring 68 collision repair centres in Ontario operated by Assured Automotive Inc. for $193.6 million.

The Winnipeg-based income fund (TSX:BYD.UN) says its North American network of collision repair shops will grow to 474 locations when the deal closes, including 110 in Canada.

Assured Automotive CEO Desmond D'Silva and president Tony Canade will join the Boyd management team and continue to lead the Assured operation under its own brand name.

Boyd will pay for Assured with about $146.1 million in cash and $47.5 million of income fund units priced at $88.31 each, subject to adjustments.

The value attached to the trust units is below their market price of $89.77 at the close of trading on Friday.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media