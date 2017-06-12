Brad Trost leadership campaign fined $50K over use of Tory membership list

OTTAWA - Brad Trost's campaign for the Conservative leadership says it has been hit with a $50,000 fine over the unauthorized use of the party's membership list.

But the campaign still disputes that someone on their team broke party rules by giving the list to the National Firearms Association.

Earlier this month, party members began complaining they were being contacted by the firearms group and the only way the association could have obtained their personal information was from the party's list.

The Conservatives opened an investigation and have ordered the association to stop using the information.

Each of the 13 candidates in the leadership race was given a full copy of the membership list, but the party included different fake names on each copy in order to be able to trace possible leaks.

Trost's campaign was told they were under scrutiny, but say they were not given a full opportunity to defend themselves before learning of the fine late last week.