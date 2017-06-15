June 15, 2017

Brandon
National Breaking News

Brand of granola recalled due to potential Listeria contamination

By: The Canadian Press
Posted: 06/15/2017 1:10 AM | Last Modified: 06/15/2017 1:11 AM

OTTAWA - Nature's Path Foods Inc. is recalling Nature's Path brand Coconut & Cashew Butter Crunchy Granola from store shelves due to possible Listeria contamination.

The 720-gram packages, which carry a best-before date of March 2, 2018, are sold at Costco warehouse locations in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the affected packages should be thrown out or returned to the store where purchased.

The federal agency says there have been no reported illnesses linked to the granola.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.

