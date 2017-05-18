Bright lights, big stakes: Nova Scotia leaders face off in debate tonight

HALIFAX - An accountant, a United Church minister and a former Annapolis Valley businessman will square off Thursday in a televised leaders debate less than two weeks before Nova Scotians head to the polls.

In an election campaign that has polarized fiscal views, wavering between stark budgetary realism and deep deficit-spending, the leaders of Nova Scotia's top political parties will have 90-minutes to make their pitch on the province's future.

Standing at lecterns under bright lights, Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil, Progressive Conservative Leader Jamie Baillie and NDP Leader Gary Burrill will dole out stump speeches and trade barbs on issues including labour relations, education, health and the economy.

The CBC debate could be decisive in determining the province's next premier.

Or it could be a snooze fest.

"Generally these debates are relatively unimportant," said University of Calgary professor David Stewart, a native of Nova Scotia and author of Conventional Choices: Maritime Leadership Politics. "However, if people don't know much about one or more of the leaders, it can be critical.

"The debates that make a difference have a defining moment that people can point to and say that is what this debate is about."

In Nova Scotia, history shows that stumbling in a debate can have dire consequences.

For example, the televised debate during the 1998 campaign produced the infamous Seven Seconds of Silence, marking a turning point in a race that saw the governing Liberals reduced to a minority.

Then-Liberal premier Russell MacLellan faltered when asked by Progressive Conservative leader John Hamm if the premier would resign if he failed to bring in a balanced budget. Instead of responding, MacLellan stared straight ahead and uttered not a word for seven, long seconds.

Nearly 10 years later, the issue of whether the province should balance the books or run a deficit to beef up social programs has dominated the election campaign.

McNeil says his key message during the debate will be the Liberal platform.

"It will be a chance for Nova Scotians to look at all the platforms and compare them," he said. "Each of us has a very different vision of what's next. It will be up to the voters to look at that and see which one best aligns with their values."

He stressed that the Liberal election platform, which includes $1.08 billion in spending commitments and tax cuts over four years, ensures the province is living within its means.

On the opposite end of the fiscal spectrum, Burrill says the province needs to make more investments in people.

"There are two diametrically opposed roads being set out before the people of the province," he said. "The Liberals and Conservatives are setting out on the road of placing the focus on the development of budget surpluses for the government.

"We plan to move in a different direction, and that's the direction of investing in our people, our health care system and our schools."

Baillie, meanwhile, said he plans to share the Progressive Conservative vision for the province.

"We want to show people how we would lead the province," he said. "The debate is a great opportunity to talk about our confidence in the future and where we'd like to take the province."

Baillie added: "I look forward to rolling that out in contrast to the other two leaders."

Veteran pollster Don Mills said he expects the leadership debate to be more important than in past elections.

"I think the parties have made so many promises that nobody can keep the promises straight," the chairman and CEO of Corporate Research Associates said. "The only way to differentiate parties at this point is on leadership."

Mills said McNeil's standings in the polls have nudged up over the last few days while the other leaders have levelled off.

To maintain a lead, he said, the premier will have to show he is "calm but strong" under pressure while refraining to appear too aggressive.

Baillie and Burrill, meanwhile, will need to demonstrate that they can beat the Liberals and lead the province, Mills said.