British sailor rescued in mid-Atlantic looks forward to lobster lunch in Halifax

HALIFAX - The 73-year-old British skipper plucked from his sailboat by a luxury ocean liner in a mid-Atlantic rescue is back on shore.

Mervyn Wheatley arrived at the port of Halifax today aboard the Queen Mary 2 after a powerful storm forced the sailor to abandon his heavily-damaged yacht during a transatlantic race from Plymouth, England, to Newport, Rhode Island.

Mervyn Wheatley, right, 73, who was rescued by the Queen Mary 2 after his sailboat was irreparably damaged from a storm in the North Atlantic, speaks to reporters with Jonathan Bregman, the pilot who first spotted Wheatley's vessel, in Halifax on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

He says he plans to enjoy a "nice lobster lunch" and to take in some of the city's sights before heading to the airport.

Wheatley, who served for 33 years as an officer in the Royal Marines, says he is going home to England this evening to explain to his wife why he's lost the boat.

He says he plans to continue sailing but estimates it will cost about $135,000 to replace his beloved yacht, Tamarind.

Wheatley says it was surreal to be rescued from his battered boat and land in the "lap of luxury" aboard the cruise ship.