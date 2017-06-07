Bullet holes, blood smears shown at murder trial in Kelowna, B.C.

KELOWNA, B.C. - Video of a luxury car riddled with bullets and smeared with blood has been shown at the trial of three men accused of murdering a gang leader in Kelowna, B.C.

Former RCMP forensic officer Cora Malewski testified in B.C. Supreme Court on Wednesday, saying there were holes all around the Porsche Cayenne when she shot the video.

The trial has previously heard that Red Scorpion leader Jonathon Bacon and several others were ambushed in a hail of gunfire shortly after they checked out of a hotel on Aug. 14, 2011.

Bacon was killed and three others were injured, including a woman who was left paralysed.

Michael Jones, Jason McBride and Jujhar Khun-Khun are charged with first-degree murder in Bacon's death, and with the attempted murder of four others. They have pleaded not guilty on all counts.

Malewski, who has since retired from the RCMP, says she arrived at the scene after the victims had already been taken to hospital.

Video shown in court on Wednesday showed the car's back hatch open and loaded with luggage. Inside the vehicle, there are dark stains.

Shells from both rifles and 9-mm handguns were on the ground, Malewski testified.

There were also some types of ammunition that Malewski said she hadn't dealt with before. After arriving at the scene, Malewski called RCMP counterparts in Vancouver for assistance.

(Kelowna Daily Courier)