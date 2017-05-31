Accessibility/Mobile Features
Skip Navigation
Skip to Content
Editorial News
Sports|
Opinion||
Entertainment|
Lifestyles|
Business|
Agriculture||
Multimedia|
SUBSCRIBE
Classified Sites
eTearsheet Instructions

National Breaking News

The Canadian Press - ONLINE EDITION

Business leaders express concern about promises in B.C. NDP-Green agreement

By: The Canadian Press

Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 at 2:41 PM | Comments: 0

CALGARY - Some business leaders in Canada are expressing concerns that the fallout from British Columbia's election is discouraging the private sector from investing in the province.

Val Litwin, the president of the B.C. Chamber of Commerce, says the promises in NDP-Green agreement to block the Trans Mountain expansion, review the Site C dam, increase the hourly minimum wage to at least $15 and hike the carbon tax have done little to calm investor nerves.

Litwin says he hopes the NDP, should it form a minority government with the help of the Greens, would consult with businesses before making tax changes or raising the minimum wage as they would end up paying those costs.

Gary Leach, the president of the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada, says the resolution to immediately stop Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain expansion project would send a chilling message to investors across Canada.

Liberal Premier Christy Clark has said she will recall the provincial legislature in June where she expects a confidence vote will result in the probable defeat of her government.

The Liberals won 43 seats in the May 9 election, one shy of a majority, but the formal, four-year agreement between the Greens and NDP would give them 44 seats, handing them a one-seat majority.

  • Rate this Rate This Star Icon
  • This article has not yet been rated.

    • We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high. If you thought it was well written, do the same. If it doesn’t meet your standards, mark it accordingly.

    You can also register and/or login to the site and join the conversation by leaving a comment.

    Rate it yourself by rolling over the stars and clicking when you reach your desired rating. We want you to tell us what you think of our articles. If the story moves you, compels you to act or tells you something you didn’t know, mark it high.

Sort by: Newest to Oldest | Oldest to Newest | Most Popular 0 Commentscomment icon

You can comment on most stories on brandonsun.com. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is register and/or login and you can join the conversation and give your feedback.

There are no comments at the moment. Be the first to post a comment below.

Post Your Commentcomment icon

Comment
  • You have characters left

The Brandon Sun does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. Comments are moderated before publication. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

letters

Make text: Larger | Smaller

Brandon Sun - Readers Choice Results
Why Not Minot?

Social Media