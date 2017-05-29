Calgary man charged in deaths of woman and young daughter to stand trial

CALGARY - A provincial court judge has ordered a Calgary man to stand trial in the killing of a woman and her five-year-old daughter.

Edward Downey is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Sara Baillie and her daughter Taliyah Marsman last summer.

Judge Gerry Meagher decided Monday there was sufficient evidence presented during a preliminary inquiry for the case to go to trial.

The evidence and identities of witnesses heard during the inquiry are under a publication ban.

Downey pleaded not guilty last year and is to appear in court on Aug. 4 to set a trial date.

Baillie, who was 34, was found dead in her northwest Calgary home on July 11, but Taliyah was missing and an Amber Alert was issued.

The girl's body was found days later in a rural area east of the city. Downey, 47, has been in custody since his arrest.