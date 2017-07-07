Calgary mayor speaks of economic optimism as Stampede parade kicks off

CALGARY - The Calgary Stampede has kicked off with a parade through the city's downtown under a bright blue sky.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says this year's event is special because the city is emerging from a rough couple of years.

The downturn in oil prices has put tens of thousands of people out of work, but Nenshi says things are looking up.

He says while there's optimism, it isn't unbridled and there is some uncertainty.

The parade marshals this year are the seven chiefs of the Treaty 7 First Nations in southern Alberta.

Chief Joe Weasel Child of the Siksika Nation east of Calgary says it's one of the greatest honours he's ever had and a dream come true.