Calgary police arrest man after women were filmed and posted on Twitter

Calgary police have arrested a man after dozens of women were filmed without their knowledge and the images posted to a Twitter account called "Canada Creep."

Police say they received a complaint Monday about the account, which posted photos and videos, some shot up the skirts of unsuspecting women.

They say they identified a suspect thanks to a public tip and arrested a 42-year-old Calgary man on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigators are currently sifting through hundreds of thousands of images on numerous electronic devices that were seized and trying to identify victims.

Police say the suspect is currently in custody and is facing voyeurism-related charges in relation to three incidents.

But officers say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are anticipated.

They say his name will be released once charges are officially laid.

Police say the Twitter account had been up and running for about a year, but they hadn't received any complaints until this week.

The account, which had about 17,000 followers, was suspended Tuesday.